Gyprock Glasroc F Lobby Main Image
Gyprock Glasroc F Lobby Main Image
|

Glasroc F: Fire protection for structural columns and beams

Last Updated on 19 Jul 2022

Robust and fire resistant Glasroc F has been developed to provide efficient and effective protection to structural columns and beams. Gyprock Glasroc F is a 30mm thick, paperless, high density, square edged gypsum board designed as a frameless encasement for structural steel beams and columns to provide a fire rating of up to FRL 120/–/–.

Overview
Description

Robust and fire resistant Glasroc F has been developed to provide efficient and effective protection to structural columns and beams.

Gyprock Glasroc F is a 30mm thick, paperless, high density, square edged gypsum board designed as a frameless encasement for structural steel beams and columns to provide a fire rating of up to FRL 120/–/–.

The board has been engineered with glass tissue immediately below the surface of the board and glass fibre rovings throughout the core providing excellent impact resistance. Glasroc F has a smooth surface, and great moisture tolerance in partially exposed situations.

Installation is quick and simple with Glasroc F boards screw-fixed to one another without the need for additional framing, adhesive or fillers. Jointing and the application of decorative treatments are not required for a smooth and robust surface, but may be considered for aesthetics.

