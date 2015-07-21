Logo
Last Updated on 21 Jul 2015

Porta's range of general purpose timber mouldings are functional and versatile. From edging to external corners, quad to more decorative shapes, Porta offers a variety of styles, finishes, and sizes in range of timber species.

Overview
Description

Features and benefits:

  • Available in a wide range of certified timber species
  • Functional products include: Ovolo, Quad, Scotia, Tri Quad, Shelf Lipping, External Corners and Cover Straps and Beaded, Ornamental, Rounded and Ribbed edgings
  • Decorative products include wall and ceiling trims

Features and benefits:

  • Available in a wide range of certified timber species
  • Functional products include: Ovolo, Quad, Scotia, Tri Quad, Shelf Lipping, External Corners and Cover Straps and Beaded, Ornamental, Rounded and Ribbed edgings
  • Decorative products include wall and ceiling trims

