General Purpose Timber Mouldings
Last Updated on 21 Jul 2015
Porta's range of general purpose timber mouldings are functional and versatile. From edging to external corners, quad to more decorative shapes, Porta offers a variety of styles, finishes, and sizes in range of timber species.
Overview
Description
Porta's range of general purpose timber mouldings are functional and versatile. From edging to external corners, quad to more decorative shapes, Porta offers a variety of styles, finishes, and sizes in range of timber species.
Features and benefits:
- Available in a wide range of certified timber species
- Functional products include: Ovolo, Quad, Scotia, Tri Quad, Shelf Lipping, External Corners and Cover Straps and Beaded, Ornamental, Rounded and Ribbed edgings
- Decorative products include wall and ceiling trims