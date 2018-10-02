Logo
Geberit solutions for urban bathrooms

Last Updated on 02 Oct 2018

Geberit’s Kappa range of concealed cisterns and flush buttons allows greater design freedom with the ability to specify wall hung pans to feature continuous, uninterrupted tiling. The Kappa flush button range also provides design freedom and choice of colour for any style of bathroom.

Overview
Description

Often Designers, Architects and Specifiers are faced with the challenge of maximising usable space without compromising on quality or style in residential projects with smaller footprints.

Geberit’s Kappa range of concealed cisterns and flush buttons allows greater design freedom with the ability to specify wall hung pans to feature continuous, uninterrupted tiling. The Kappa flush button range also provides design freedom and choice of colour for any style of bathroom.

Kappa and Kappa Duofix concealed cisterns are hidden behind the wall to give the appearance of space and can be installed in low-height settings to take advantage of space that would usually be wasted such as under a vanity or window. Perhaps one of the most useful applications is under a counter that doubles as storage space.

All Kappa concealed cisterns are compatible with the Kappa flush button range. This range offers excellent design flexibility with a choice of colours, finishes and button shapes to suit a wide variety of bathroom styles.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Geberit Case Study Wahroonga Residence

586 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Geberit Concealed Cistern Technology Brochure

7.06 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Geberit Product Brochure

8.18 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
White Paper Big Ideas for Smaller Bathrooms

485.63 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNorthmead, NSW

Unit 1, 13 Boundary Road

02 9889 7866
