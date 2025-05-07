Logo
Magazine
|
|
Advertise
Sign Up
Back arrow
Gyprock Logo
Gyprock
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
GYPROCK Fyrchek 13mm Product Image
GYPROCK Fyrchek Hallway
GYPROCK Fyrchek 16mm Product Image
GYPROCK Fyrchek 13mm Product Image
GYPROCK Fyrchek Hallway
GYPROCK Fyrchek 16mm Product Image
|

Fyrchek: Developed to take the heat

Last Updated on 07 May 2025

Gyprock Fyrchek combines fire resistance and acoustic performance to ensure safety in the event of a fire and privacy in areas where acoustic performance is required. A glass fibre-reinforced gypsum core enables Fyrchek to maintain structural integrity when exposed to direct flame. Fyrchek is suitable for commercial spaces where fire rated wall and ceiling systems are required. 

  • Product checkFire resistant
  • Product checkAcoustic Properties
  • Product check25 Year Warranty
Overview
Description

Formulated with special additives Gyprock Fyrchek has enhanced fire resistance properties that slow the progress of heat and flame. Along with its fire rated properties, Gyprock Fyrchek has acoustic properties and can be used in systems where acoustic performance is specified. 

Gyprock Fyrchek is available in both 13mm and 16mm thicknesses and is easily identifiable by the pink coloured face paper. Gyprock Fyrchek is an Australian made and GECA certified plasterboard.

Fyrchek is ideal for commercial spaces in areas where a higher level of fire resistance and/or acoustic performance is required. Application may include:

  • Lift walls
  • Intertenancy and party walls
  • Fire separation and smoke wall 

For a fire rated and moisture resistant solution, Gyprock recommends Gyprock Fyrchek MR, Gyprock EC08 Complete or Gyprock EC08 Extreme. 

Downloads
Brochure
GECA Certificate Plasterboard Products

239.96 KB

Download
Brochure
Fyrchek Product Data Sheet

877.2 KB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressNorth Ryde, NSW

Head Office New South Wales Triniti 3, 39 Delhi Road

1300 306 556
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales State Office 376 Victoria Street

Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland State Office 768 Boundary Road

Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia State Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria State Office 277 Whitehall Street

Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia State Office 19 Sheffield Road

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap