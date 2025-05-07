Fyrchek: Developed to take the heat

Formulated with special additives Gyprock Fyrchek has enhanced fire resistance properties that slow the progress of heat and flame. Along with its fire rated properties, Gyprock Fyrchek has acoustic properties and can be used in systems where acoustic performance is specified.

Gyprock Fyrchek is available in both 13mm and 16mm thicknesses and is easily identifiable by the pink coloured face paper. Gyprock Fyrchek is an Australian made and GECA certified plasterboard.

Fyrchek is ideal for commercial spaces in areas where a higher level of fire resistance and/or acoustic performance is required. Application may include:

Lift walls

Intertenancy and party walls

Fire separation and smoke wall

For a fire rated and moisture resistant solution, Gyprock recommends Gyprock Fyrchek MR, Gyprock EC08 Complete or Gyprock EC08 Extreme.