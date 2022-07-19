Gyprock manufactures ceiling tiles with various surface finishes and properties to suit a variety of commercial applications.

Gyprock Freshtone™ Ceiling Tiles are lightly textured, premium quality plasterboard ceiling tiles that provide acoustic separation in commercial applications. Freshtone tiles are available in Diamond White, known as Arctic White in WA.

Freshtone Ceiling Tiles are squared edged, 10mm thick and available as 1200mm x 600mm tiles to suit common exposed grid systems.

The tiles are vinyl-faced, making them easy to clean, durable and resistant to fading and mould growth. With Gyprock Supaceil in their core, they are sag resistant to provide longevity.

Freshtone Ceiling Tiles are designed to suit standard suspended grid systems, typically in commercial construction. They are also suitable for use in wet areas.

Freshtone Ceiling Tiles are often used in shopping centres, offices, restaurants, factories, warehouses and rest rooms.