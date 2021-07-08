Our large 125L capacity freestanding cookers will make catering for every occasion simple and effortless for your client. They can choose between cooking with intense heat with a gas cooktop or the seamless look and speed of an induction cooktop.

Induction

They are safer, simple to clean and gives precise temperature control. By having an induction cooktop on your client's freestanding cooker, they can create delicious meals with instant heat as their pan is heated directly by a magnetic field instead of a flame or electric element.

Gas

By picking a gas cooktop your client will be cooking with high heat and precise control. With a sleek design, high-quality trivets and Dual-Flame wok control they can accurately go from simmer to maximum flame.

Intuitive

Our Intuitive Oven Interface (IOI) gives your client a simpler way to cook, they won’t even need a manual. Simply go from left to right by first selecting your cooking function, the temperature, a cooking time, then press ok. It’s as easy as that.

Powerful

Whether you are after the seamless look of an induction cooktop or more of a standout in the kitchen with a gas cooktop's trivets, there is a powerfully designed cooktop for your client's kitchen aesthetic.

Functional

With fast and efficiently powered cooktops, smart food probe, twin fan heat up and Pyrolytic self-cleaning function. Our freestanding cookers are there to assist in making your client's dishes taste delicious every time but to make cooking to be effortless for them.

Safe

With our gas cooktop's flame failure device and our induction's pot detection feature and Stop + Go function, our cooktops are equipped with features that ensure that your client can safely cook at every moment.