||

The Fielders Finesse range

Last Updated on 25 Sep 2017

The Fielders Finesse range of cladding includes five unique profiles that are available in a diverse range of materials. Combining the aesthetic appeal, durability, and flexibility of steel cladding, the Finesse range lets you achieve a high-end look without the high-end cost. Easy to design, easy to install, and easy on your budget. Finish your next project with Finesse.

Overview
Description

The Fielders Finesse range of cladding includes five unique profiles that are available in a diverse range of materials.

Combining the aesthetic appeal, durability, and flexibility of steel cladding, the Finesse range lets you achieve a high-end look without the high-end cost.

Easy to design, easy to install, and easy on your budget. Finish your next project with Finesse.

The five unique profiles are:

  • Boulevard™
  • Shadowline 305™
  • Prominence™
  • Neo Roman™
  • Grandeur™

Contact
Display AddressNovar Gardens, SA

Head Office 169 James Melrose Road

08 8292 3611
