Nover Evostone Commercial Cafe Interior Grey Long Table
Nover Evostone Hillcrest
Nover Evostone Pen
Nover Evostone Residential Kitchen Island White Benchtop
Nover Evostone Residential Kitchen White Benchtops Island
Nover Evostone Robeerts Bath
Nover Evostone Roberts Laundries

Evostone: Solid surface benchtops

Last Updated on 10 Mar 2025

With the look and feel of real quartz stone, Evostone is a unique, innovative and versatile solid surface that can transform any kitchen, bathroom and laundry with a range of warm, beautiful colours. Evostone benchtops are used for kitchen and bathroom projects and renovations.

  • Product checkWaterproof
  • Product checkDurable
  • Product checkSilica Free
Overview
Description

With the look and feel of real quartz stone, Evostone is a unique, innovative and versatile solid surface that can transform any kitchen, bathroom and laundry with a range of warm, beautiful colours.

Evostone benchtops are used for kitchen and bathroom projects and renovations.

Features and benefits:

  • Waterproof - Harmful germs and bacteria cannot penetrate the non-porous (chipboard free) construction.
  • Durable - Colour all the way through the 20mm thick pre-finished slabs allowing for scratches or marks to be easily polished and removed.
  • Value - The beauty of natural stone without the added cost, Evostone slabs come pre-finished & install ready in sizes designed for optimum usage. Evostone can easily be cut or trimmed with no expensive machinery required making it suitable for all cabinetmakers or DIY without the need for external contractors.
  • SILICA FREE - Evostone has never included Silica within any solid surface benchtops, ensuring the protection from Silicosis
  • 10 year limited warranty

 

Evostone

Display AddressCanberra, ACT

Fyshwick 10/144-147 Gladstone St,

02 6299 1100
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Newcastle 93 Munibung Rd

02 4956 6626
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Head Office 19 Wonderland Dr

1300 668 371
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 38 Leewood Dr

02 6362 9666
Display AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

Port Macquarie 40 Jindalee Rd,

02 6581 2202
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 3 Lady Penrhyn Dr,

02 4271 3266
Display AddressWagga Wagga, NSW

Wagga Wagga 1B Wentworth St, East

02 6921 6499
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Townsville 33 Hugh Ryan Dr,

07 4775 3500
Display AddressStapylton, QLD

Brisbane Unit 4/22 Eastern Service Rd

1300 599 057
Display AddressBayswater VIC 3153, VIC

Melbourne 30 Jersey Rd,

03 9729 0666
