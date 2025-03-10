Evostone: Solid surface benchtops
Last Updated on 10 Mar 2025
With the look and feel of real quartz stone, Evostone is a unique, innovative and versatile solid surface that can transform any kitchen, bathroom and laundry with a range of warm, beautiful colours. Evostone benchtops are used for kitchen and bathroom projects and renovations.
- Waterproof
- Durable
- Silica Free
Overview
Features and benefits:
- Waterproof - Harmful germs and bacteria cannot penetrate the non-porous (chipboard free) construction.
- Durable - Colour all the way through the 20mm thick pre-finished slabs allowing for scratches or marks to be easily polished and removed.
- Value - The beauty of natural stone without the added cost, Evostone slabs come pre-finished & install ready in sizes designed for optimum usage. Evostone can easily be cut or trimmed with no expensive machinery required making it suitable for all cabinetmakers or DIY without the need for external contractors.
- SILICA FREE - Evostone has never included Silica within any solid surface benchtops, ensuring the protection from Silicosis
- 10 year limited warranty
