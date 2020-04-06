Laundry and kitchen utility sinks

If you’re looking to create your laundry space using custom cabinetry or seeking an oversized kitchen sink, our utility sinks come in a range of styles, materials and sizes to suit your design and requirements.

Excellence / Squareline Plus Stainless Steel Utility Sinks

The Excellence Stainless Steel Utility Sink offers a premium finish with a slim, modern look that completes the look of any custom laundry.

All Squareline Plus sinks are handmade stainless steel with built in overflows. Ideal for both top mounting or undermounting, the sink is flexible to work with your chosen benchtop and space. This modern solution is ideal for custom laundries, outdoor or indoor kitchens and will help you create a premium finish.

Nugleam Stainless Steel Utility Sinks