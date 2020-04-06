Laundry and kitchen utility sinks
Last Updated on 06 Apr 2020
If you’re looking to create your laundry space using custom cabinetry or seeking an oversized kitchen sink, our utility sinks come in a range of styles, materials and sizes to suit your design and requirements.
Overview
If you’re looking to create your laundry space using custom cabinetry or seeking an oversized kitchen sink, our utility sinks come in a range of styles, materials and sizes to suit your design and requirements.
Excellence / Squareline Plus Stainless Steel Utility Sinks
The Excellence Stainless Steel Utility Sink offers a premium finish with a slim, modern look that completes the look of any custom laundry.
All Squareline Plus sinks are handmade stainless steel with built in overflows. Ideal for both top mounting or undermounting, the sink is flexible to work with your chosen benchtop and space. This modern solution is ideal for custom laundries, outdoor or indoor kitchens and will help you create a premium finish.
Nugleam Stainless Steel Utility Sinks
- 35L, 45L or 70L bowl capacity with centre taphole
- Manufactured from 1.00mm thick 304 Stainless Steel
- 25mm internal corner radius for easy cleaning
- 90mm stainless steel basket waste
- Minimalist style with flat edge design
- Manufacturer’s warranty: 25 years
Downloads
Contact
Queensland Head Office 454 Newman Road07 3637 6444
Tasmania Office 2B Knoll Street(03) 6273 3455
New South Wales Branch 464 Victoria Street(02) 8706 2799
Queensland Warehouse 25 Robertson Road131 926
Victorian Branch 11 - 13 Claredale Road(03) 9771 7344
Perth Branch 28 Haydock Street(08) 9417 8222