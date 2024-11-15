Everhard Industries

We produce Polymer Pump Wells with volumes of 250L or 450L that can be fitted with risers of up to 600mm and can be readily installed behind our polymer septic tank for sites that require the pumping of septic water to trenches or disposal areas/fields. We also offer a wide range of concrete Pump Wells that have volumes of 1000L, 1600L, 3000L, 4000L and 6000L. Each of these tanks can be fitted with Class A, Class B or Class D Lids. This variety provides us with a range of configurations to service a variety of applications. Systems may be configured with a settling tank to allow for the removal of materials that may damage the pumps and result in premature failure that may not be covered by the warranty.