Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
everhard logo
Everhard Industries
Premium

Bathroom & LaundryDrainage, Waste & Water ManagementKitchens
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Fourth generation to lead Everhard
Fourth generation to lead Everhard

Fourth-generation Davis-Boyce family member, Gina Boyce-Rowe has been appointed chairman of the board of the 96-year-old...

EasyDRAIN Edge gets Australian Good Design nod
EasyDRAIN Edge gets Australian Good Design nod

EasyDRAIN Edge, an architectural and sustainable drainage system from Everhard Industries received the prestigious Good ...

Everhard celebrates 95 years – looking back, looking ahead
Everhard celebrates 95 years – looking back, looking ahead

When we look at the last 12 months there were significant investments made within the business, which will support our f...

Julia Davenport joins Everhard board as non-executive director
Julia Davenport joins Everhard board as non-executive director

Everhard Industries announces the appointment of Julia Davenport to the company’s board as an independent non-executive ...

Contributing to a more sustainable future through responsible manufacturing
Contributing to a more sustainable future through responsible manufacturing

Sustainability has become a critical part of doing business today, and needs to be integrated by companies into their pr...

The importance of local manufacturing during pandemic times
The importance of local manufacturing during pandemic times

Never before has the importance of local manufacturing been more felt than now with the global pandemic throwing the int...

New 320 tonne injection moulding machine commissioned at Everhard
New 320 tonne injection moulding machine commissioned at Everhard

Everhard Industries recently commissioned a new 320 tonne injection moulding machine at their plastics manufacturing div...

How BDO is helping Everhard navigate COVID-19 challenges
How BDO is helping Everhard navigate COVID-19 challenges

Everhard Industries has been able to navigate the challenges around COVID-19, thanks to their association with BDO Austr...

EasyDRAIN Edge shortlisted for 2020 Sustainability Awards
EasyDRAIN Edge shortlisted for 2020 Sustainability Awards

EasyDRAIN Edge from Everhard Industries has been shortlisted for the 2020 Sustainability Awards in the Green Building Ma...

Showing 9 of 14 news
Resources
CPD
Functional, sustainable & accessible: A specifier’s guide to recycled polymer surface water drain solutions
CPD 1pts
Functional, sustainable & accessible: A specifier’s guide to recycled polymer surface water drain solutions

Beyond more obvious comments around carbon abatement and so on, one message that emerged from the devastating floods of ...

Videos
Aqua Advanced - Introductory Video

Contract Moulding - Plastic Injection Moulding and Concrete Production

EVERHARD EasyDRAIN Installation Instruction Video

Everhard Nugleam Laundry Range

How to Clean a Stained Sink

Introduction to EasyDRAIN EDGE

Nugleam Laundry Unit Drawer Installation & Removal Video

Stainless Steel Care Video

Frequently Asked Questions
A standard Aqua Nova® has two tanks. The first tank allows for the separation of solids and greases, while in the second tank the settled wastewater is aerated and clarified. When required, the clarified wastewater is disinfected before being pumped to the irrigation area.
The Aqua Nova® is proudly manufactured in Australia by an Australian Family Owned Company. No royalties are paid to overseas companies and all profits are retained in Australia.
Two tank systems provide a barrier between raw waste water and the treated effluent. This results in a safe, reliable system. The raw waste water and clean recycled water will never mix.
Aqua Nova® manufactures several different models that achieve different qualities of treated effluent. This provides our customers with a choice that allows our systems to be installed in most locations in Australia. The minimum water quality requirement will have a BOD5 and Suspended Solids of than less than 20mg/L and 30mg/L respectively. Disinfection, filtration and/or membrane systems can be fitted to provide water quality of less than 10mg/L BOD5, 10mg/L Suspended Solids and 10CFU/100ml E.Coli. Nutrient reduction systems are also available.
We recommend that all Aqua Nova® systems are serviced by one of our local distributors. Our distributors are trained for servicing Aqua Nova®systems and will work efficiently to keep your wastewater treatment system in tip top condition.
As with all of your assets, your Aqua Nova® requires servicing and maintenance. A trained service professional will help to keep your system operating at its highest standard. Government regulators require the system to be serviced every 3-months.
Standard cleaning products usually cause no problem to the operation of an Aqua Nova®. As the system is biological, owners must use of bleaches and disinfectants sparingly.
Treated effluent can only be used to irrigate the area specified by planning documents.
When operating and maintained correctly, the noise that comes from an Aqua Nova® is barely noticeable.
Systems that are operated as per the Owner’s Manual and are appropriately maintained will not smell.
The system should not be turned off at any time. So long as the system is on, you can have extended periods of non-usage without causing any disruption to the system.
No. Lids cannot be hidden underground as they are used to provide safe access to the system during maintenance.
We produce Polymer Pump Wells with volumes of 250L or 450L that can be fitted with risers of up to 600mm and can be readily installed behind our polymer septic tank for sites that require the pumping of septic water to trenches or disposal areas/fields. We also offer a wide range of concrete Pump Wells that have volumes of 1000L, 1600L, 3000L, 4000L and 6000L. Each of these tanks can be fitted with Class A, Class B or Class D Lids. This variety provides us with a range of configurations to service a variety of applications. Systems may be configured with a settling tank to allow for the removal of materials that may damage the pumps and result in premature failure that may not be covered by the warranty.
Systems may be supplied with different pump types including Vortex, Grinder or Vane Pumps. Both single-phase and three -phase pumps are available for duty /standby configurations.
All of our controllers are supplied with visual and audible alarm systems which satisfy the requirements of most regulatory authorities. Many of the larger pump configurations are supplied with specific controllers. These controllers have been configured for the operation of the specific pump supplied in the Pump Well, ensuring safe and reliable operation.
All Everhard pump wells are tested to ASNZS1546.1. As with all of our products, our customers must ensure appropriate duty of care is taken with the selection of our products, and urge customers to engage appropriate professionals for the selection of the correct tank configuration and pump selection.
In some areas of Australia, it may also be necessary to attain council approval prior to installing a Pump Well. Persons installing our Pump Wells must ensure that all necessary precautions are made to prevent hydraulic uplift and ensure adequate space is available for pump and tank maintenance.
Contact
Display AddressGeebung, QLD

Queensland Head Office 454 Newman Road

07 3637 6444
Display AddressGlenorchy, TAS

Tasmania Office 2B Knoll Street

(03) 6273 3455
Office AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales Branch 464 Victoria Street

(02) 8706 2799
Office AddressBrendale, QLD

Queensland Warehouse 25 Robertson Road

131 926
Postal AddressDandenong, VIC

Victorian Branch 11 - 13 Claredale Road

(03) 9771 7344
Postal AddressForrestdale, WA

Perth Branch 28 Haydock Street

(08) 9417 8222
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap