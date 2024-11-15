News
Fourth generation to lead Everhard
Fourth-generation Davis-Boyce family member, Gina Boyce-Rowe has been appointed chairman of the board of the 96-year-old...
EasyDRAIN Edge gets Australian Good Design nod
EasyDRAIN Edge, an architectural and sustainable drainage system from Everhard Industries received the prestigious Good ...
Everhard celebrates 95 years – looking back, looking ahead
When we look at the last 12 months there were significant investments made within the business, which will support our f...
Julia Davenport joins Everhard board as non-executive director
Everhard Industries announces the appointment of Julia Davenport to the company’s board as an independent non-executive ...
Contributing to a more sustainable future through responsible manufacturing
Sustainability has become a critical part of doing business today, and needs to be integrated by companies into their pr...
The importance of local manufacturing during pandemic times
Never before has the importance of local manufacturing been more felt than now with the global pandemic throwing the int...
New 320 tonne injection moulding machine commissioned at Everhard
Everhard Industries recently commissioned a new 320 tonne injection moulding machine at their plastics manufacturing div...
How BDO is helping Everhard navigate COVID-19 challenges
Everhard Industries has been able to navigate the challenges around COVID-19, thanks to their association with BDO Austr...
EasyDRAIN Edge shortlisted for 2020 Sustainability Awards
EasyDRAIN Edge from Everhard Industries has been shortlisted for the 2020 Sustainability Awards in the Green Building Ma...
Functional, sustainable & accessible: A specifier’s guide to recycled polymer surface water drain solutions
Beyond more obvious comments around carbon abatement and so on, one message that emerged from the devastating floods of ...
