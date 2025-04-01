Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Elton Group
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished Xilo White Touch
Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished ADC Xilo White
Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished Anthracite Oak Subzero and Wolf
Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished Driftwood Glenelg North
Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished Fango Cremorne Road
Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished Planked Oak Mad Studio
Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished Planked Walnut Bellross
Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished Title Slide
Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished Xilo Black Touch Inside Outside
Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished Xilo White Touch
Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished ADC Xilo White
Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished Anthracite Oak Subzero and Wolf
Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished Driftwood Glenelg North
Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished Fango Cremorne Road
Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished Planked Oak Mad Studio
Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished Planked Walnut Bellross
Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished Title Slide
Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished Xilo Black Touch Inside Outside
|

Eveneer Prefinished: Pre-polished timber veneer panel

Last Updated on 01 Apr 2025

Eveneer Prefinished comprises Eveneer real timber veneer factory finished with high performance 2 pack polyurethane complete with UV inhibitors. This results in a sophisticated and high quality timber surface ready for use on furniture or joinery with no need for additional polishing. 

Overview
Description

Eveneer Prefinished comprises Eveneer real timber veneer factory finished with high performance 2 pack polyurethane complete with UV inhibitors. This results in a sophisticated and high quality timber surface ready for use on furniture or joinery with no need for additional polishing. A ready to use wooden panel designed to bring out the essential character of the wood through natural textures and low gloss levels. FSC® certified and E0.

Elton Group offers Eveneer Prefinished as a flexible 1mm thick sheet or as panels ready pressed on 16, 25, 32mm E0 MRMDF board.

Advantages:

  • Ready polished with highest quality acrylic polyurethane for maximum clarity
  • Large sheet sizes 3050 x 1300
  • Matching 1mm prefinished timber edging
  • FSC® certified and E0
  • Manufactured exclusively with wood from agricultural plantations and sustainable forests
  • Applied the same way as an HPL laminate and protected with a peel-off film
  • Postformable with a minimum bending radius of 20mm
  • Ensures consistency across multiple installers

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Eveneer Prefinished Fire Certificate

55.09 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Eveneer Prefinished General Info

2.04 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Eveneer Prefinished Material Handling Guide

222 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSpringvale, VIC

Elton Group Head Office 1 – 5 Brough Street

1300 133 481
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap