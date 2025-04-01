Eveneer Prefinished: Pre-polished timber veneer panel
Last Updated on 01 Apr 2025
Overview
Eveneer Prefinished comprises Eveneer real timber veneer factory finished with high performance 2 pack polyurethane complete with UV inhibitors. This results in a sophisticated and high quality timber surface ready for use on furniture or joinery with no need for additional polishing. A ready to use wooden panel designed to bring out the essential character of the wood through natural textures and low gloss levels. FSC® certified and E0.
Elton Group offers Eveneer Prefinished as a flexible 1mm thick sheet or as panels ready pressed on 16, 25, 32mm E0 MRMDF board.
Advantages:
- Ready polished with highest quality acrylic polyurethane for maximum clarity
- Large sheet sizes 3050 x 1300
- Matching 1mm prefinished timber edging
- FSC® certified and E0
- Manufactured exclusively with wood from agricultural plantations and sustainable forests
- Applied the same way as an HPL laminate and protected with a peel-off film
- Postformable with a minimum bending radius of 20mm
- Ensures consistency across multiple installers