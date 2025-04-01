Eveneer Prefinished: Pre-polished timber veneer panel

Eveneer Prefinished comprises Eveneer real timber veneer factory finished with high performance 2 pack polyurethane complete with UV inhibitors. This results in a sophisticated and high quality timber surface ready for use on furniture or joinery with no need for additional polishing. A ready to use wooden panel designed to bring out the essential character of the wood through natural textures and low gloss levels. FSC® certified and E0.

Elton Group offers Eveneer Prefinished as a flexible 1mm thick sheet or as panels ready pressed on 16, 25, 32mm E0 MRMDF board.

Advantages: