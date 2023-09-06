Eveneer Profiles: Bringing a new dimension in authentic and sustainable timber
Last Updated on 06 Sep 2023
Sustainably produced raw timber profiled panels for interior joinery. Available in a selection of ribbed and fluted designs, Eveneer Profiles are the perfect complement to Elton Group’s unique Eveneer range of timber veneers. Perfect for application to joinery or directly to plaster or plasterboard walls.
Overview
Description
Sustainably produced raw timber profiled panels for interior joinery. Available in a selection of ribbed and fluted designs, Eveneer Profiles are the perfect complement to Elton Group’s unique Eveneer range of timber veneers.
Made from our popular Eveneer Raw timbers the profiles are:
- Paper backed milled solid timber available in sheet or panel form
- Supplied raw in 2 timber colours, offering flexibility for polishing or staining to your desired surface finish and colour.
- Perfect for application to joinery or directly to plaster or plasterboard walls offering an added level of dimension and functionality
- FSC certified and stocked in our Melbourne warehouse