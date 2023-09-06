Logo
Elton Group
Eveneer Profiles: Bringing a new dimension in authentic and sustainable timber

Last Updated on 06 Sep 2023

Sustainably produced raw timber profiled panels for interior joinery. Available in a selection of ribbed and fluted designs, Eveneer Profiles are the perfect complement to Elton Group’s unique Eveneer range of timber veneers. Perfect for application to joinery or directly to plaster or plasterboard walls.

Description

Sustainably produced raw timber profiled panels for interior joinery. Available in a selection of ribbed and fluted designs, Eveneer Profiles are the perfect complement to Elton Group’s unique Eveneer range of timber veneers.

Made from our popular Eveneer Raw timbers the profiles are:

  • Paper backed milled solid timber available in sheet or panel form
  • Supplied raw in 2 timber colours, offering flexibility for polishing or staining to your desired surface finish and colour.
  • Perfect for application to joinery or directly to plaster or plasterboard walls offering an added level of dimension and functionality
  • FSC certified and stocked in our Melbourne warehouse

Eveneer Profiles 3mm Fire Test Report Assessment

Download
Eveneer Profiles 6mm Fire Test Report Assessment

Download
Eveneer Profiles General Info

Download
Eveneer Profiles Quick Facts

Download
Display AddressSpringvale, VIC

Elton Group Head Office 1 – 5 Brough Street

1300 133 481
