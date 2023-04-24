Electrolux Group BIM/Revit content library

Last Updated on 24 Apr 2023

Electrolux Group introduces high quality BIM libraries for 200+ products across the Electrolux, Vintec, AEG and Westinghouse brands. Developed natively in Revit, incorporating a wide range of categories, these are available to download as individual families in multiple versions of Revit, as category ‘Collections,’ or as ‘Virtual Showrooms’ with all content pre-loaded for efficiency, browsing and QA.