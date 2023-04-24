Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Electrolux
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Electrolux Virtual Showroom
Electrolux Virtual Showroom

Electrolux Group BIM/Revit content library

Last Updated on 24 Apr 2023

Electrolux Group introduces high quality BIM libraries for 200+ products across the Electrolux, Vintec, AEG and Westinghouse brands. Developed natively in Revit, incorporating a wide range of categories, these are available to download as individual families in multiple versions of Revit, as category ‘Collections,’ or as ‘Virtual Showrooms’ with all content pre-loaded for efficiency, browsing and QA.

Overview
Description

Electrolux Group introduces high quality BIM libraries for 200+ products across the Electrolux, Vintec, AEG and Westinghouse brands.

Developed natively in Revit, incorporating a wide range of categories, these are available to download as individual families in multiple versions of Revit, as category ‘Collections,’ or as ‘Virtual Showrooms’ with all content pre-loaded for efficiency, browsing and QA.

Contact
Display AddressMascot, NSW

Head Office 163 O'Riordan St.

1300363672
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap