Comfort Heat Australia offers the complete range of electric floor heating products. Electric floor heating is ideal for both renovations and new construction projects as a highly efficient low temperature heating option, that is invisible, dust free and safe.

Suitable for both small and large areas, electric floor heating uses specific heating cables designed for a variety of floor covering options and floor construction alternatives.

Benefits and features of Electric underfloor heating;

Heating cable are easily installed

Floor heating creates a warm radiant heat

Safe from any potential burns and danger

Takes up no space

Range of underfloor heating products;

SLAB heating cables are attached to the structural re-enforcing slab prior to the slab being poured.

SCREED cables are installed on the sub floor within a 20-30mm sand and cement bed on top, embedding the heating cable.

THIN MAT are installed on the sub floor and only require a thin covering of tile glue or Ardit, adding minimal height to the floor levels.

CARPET/TIMBER foil mats are specifically developed to provide undetectable heating under the floor. The mats are installed between the underlay and the carpet/timber.