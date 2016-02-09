Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Comfort Heat Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Comfort Heat Electric Heating
Comfort Heat Electric Floor Heating Bath Image
Comfort Heat Electric Floor Heating In Screed Bath
Comfort Heat Electric Heating
Comfort Heat Electric Floor Heating Bath Image
Comfort Heat Electric Floor Heating In Screed Bath
|

Electric Underfloor Heating

Last Updated on 09 Feb 2016

Comfort Heat Australia offers the complete range of electric floor heating products. Electric floor heating is ideal for both renovations and new construction projects as a highly efficient low temperature heating option, that is invisible, dust free and safe. Suitable for both small and large areas, electric floor heating.

Overview
Description

Comfort Heat Australia offers the complete range of electric floor heating products. Electric floor heating is ideal for both renovations and new construction projects as a highly efficient low temperature heating option, that is invisible, dust free and safe.

Suitable for both small and large areas, electric floor heating uses specific heating cables designed for a variety of floor covering options and floor construction alternatives.

Benefits and features of Electric underfloor heating;

  • Heating cable are easily installed
  • Floor heating creates a warm radiant heat
  • Safe from any potential burns and danger
  • Takes up no space

Range of underfloor heating products;

SLAB heating cables are attached to the structural re-enforcing slab prior to the slab being poured.

SCREED cables are installed on the sub floor within a 20-30mm sand and cement bed on top, embedding the heating cable.

THIN MAT are installed on the sub floor and only require a thin covering of tile glue or Ardit, adding minimal height to the floor levels.

CARPET/TIMBER foil mats are specifically developed to provide undetectable heating under the floor. The mats are installed between the underlay and the carpet/timber.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Conduit Installation Diagram

113.95 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Screed Bath Brochure

146.57 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Screed Brochure

176.91 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Thermostats Brochure

1.56 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Ultra Thin Bathroom Brochure

167.14 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Ultra Thin Under Tile Heating Brochure

146.38 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Under Carpet & Timber Heating eBrochure

152.66 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWarriewood, NSW

New South Wales Office 8/11 Ponderosa Pde

02 9979 8600
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap