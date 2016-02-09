Electric Underfloor Heating
Overview
Comfort Heat Australia offers the complete range of electric floor heating products. Electric floor heating is ideal for both renovations and new construction projects as a highly efficient low temperature heating option, that is invisible, dust free and safe.
Suitable for both small and large areas, electric floor heating uses specific heating cables designed for a variety of floor covering options and floor construction alternatives.
Benefits and features of Electric underfloor heating;
- Heating cable are easily installed
- Floor heating creates a warm radiant heat
- Safe from any potential burns and danger
- Takes up no space
Range of underfloor heating products;
SLAB heating cables are attached to the structural re-enforcing slab prior to the slab being poured.
SCREED cables are installed on the sub floor within a 20-30mm sand and cement bed on top, embedding the heating cable.
THIN MAT are installed on the sub floor and only require a thin covering of tile glue or Ardit, adding minimal height to the floor levels.
CARPET/TIMBER foil mats are specifically developed to provide undetectable heating under the floor. The mats are installed between the underlay and the carpet/timber.
