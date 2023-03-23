The EGGER Mainau Birch is a woodgrain laminate that is a cost-effective and more sustainable alternative to veneers and natural Birch plywood. Made in Austria, Mainau Birch looks like its namesake, right down to its realistic multiplex edging. Easy to work with and has a consistent colour across sheets, this high-quality and ‘defect-free’ (front-back) panel comes pre-finished, is very stable, and does not bow – perfectly suitable for joinery.

Available in 2800mm long sheets with various thicknesses to choose from. Also available with EGGER Flammex Group 1 fire-rated technology, or as EGGER Eurolight 50mm panels.

Features and benefits: