ForestOne EGGER Mainau Birch Hallway
ForestOne EGGER Mainau Birch Panel
ForestOne EGGER Mainau Birch Stairs
ForestOne EGGER Mainau Birch White Board Front View
ForestOne EGGER Mainau Birch White Panel
EGGER Mainau Birch

Last Updated on 23 Mar 2023

The EGGER Mainau Birch is a woodgrain laminate that is a cost-effective and more sustainable alternative to veneers and natural Birch plywood. Made in Austria, Mainau Birch looks like its namesake, right down to its realistic multiplex edging. The material is easy to work with and has a consistent colour across sheets.

The EGGER Mainau Birch is a woodgrain laminate that is a cost-effective and more sustainable alternative to veneers and natural Birch plywood. Made in Austria, Mainau Birch looks like its namesake, right down to its realistic multiplex edging. Easy to work with and has a consistent colour across sheets, this high-quality and ‘defect-free’ (front-back) panel comes pre-finished, is very stable, and does not bow – perfectly suitable for joinery.

Available in 2800mm long sheets with various thicknesses to choose from. Also available with EGGER Flammex Group 1 fire-rated technology, or as EGGER Eurolight 50mm panels.

Features and benefits:

  • Low to negative carbon footprint (Laminate/Panel)
  • Anti-bacterial properties as standard (ISO22196)
  • Stable panels that won’t cup or bow
  • Available in large sheets to enable greater design optimisation and less wastage

Display AddressAbbotsford, VIC

VIC Office & Showroom 601 Victoria Street

(03) 9647 9911
