EGGER Feelwood PerfectSense® TM28
Last Updated on 23 Mar 2023
Introducing EGGER’s award-winning and latest innovation, this breakthrough is a 2-in-1 combination of anti-fingerprint properties from PerfectSense and the hyper-realistic woodgrain finish from Feelwood, all in one panel. This panel has a low gloss level to reflect the natural yet hyper-realistic pay of colours and tones.
Overview
With a low gloss level to reflect the natural yet hyper-realistic play of colours and tones, these matt and velvety smooth lacquer boards will enhance your design space with the authentic look and feel of a black woodgrain textured finish – perfect for vertical and low-use horizontal applications.
Features and benefits:
- Negative carbon footprint of -13.8kg CO2/m2
- 65% recycled content
- 87% of material made from renewable resources
- E0 particleboard
- Anti-fingerprint and anti-bacterial properties (ISO 22196)
- Easy to clean and chemical resistant