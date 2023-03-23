EGGER Feelwood PerfectSense® TM28

Introducing EGGER’s award-winning and latest innovation, this breakthrough is a 2-in-1 combination of anti-fingerprint properties from PerfectSense and the hyper-realistic woodgrain finish from Feelwood, all in one panel.

With a low gloss level to reflect the natural yet hyper-realistic play of colours and tones, these matt and velvety smooth lacquer boards will enhance your design space with the authentic look and feel of a black woodgrain textured finish – perfect for vertical and low-use horizontal applications.

Features and benefits: