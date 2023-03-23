Logo
EGGER Feelwood PerfectSense® TM28

Last Updated on 23 Mar 2023

Introducing EGGER’s award-winning and latest innovation, this breakthrough is a 2-in-1 combination of anti-fingerprint properties from PerfectSense and the hyper-realistic woodgrain finish from Feelwood, all in one panel. This panel has a low gloss level to reflect the natural yet hyper-realistic pay of colours and tones.

Overview
Description

Introducing EGGER’s award-winning and latest innovation, this breakthrough is a 2-in-1 combination of anti-fingerprint properties from PerfectSense and the hyper-realistic woodgrain finish from Feelwood, all in one panel.

With a low gloss level to reflect the natural yet hyper-realistic play of colours and tones, these matt and velvety smooth lacquer boards will enhance your design space with the authentic look and feel of a black woodgrain textured finish – perfect for vertical and low-use horizontal applications.

Features and benefits:

  • Negative carbon footprint of -13.8kg CO2/m2
  • 65% recycled content
  • 87% of material made from renewable resources
  • E0 particleboard
  • Anti-fingerprint and anti-bacterial properties (ISO 22196)
  • Easy to clean and chemical resistant

