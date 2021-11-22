For interior spaces that aim to achieve a warm and inviting ambience this has resulted in an increasing demand for high-quality woodgrain reproductions that are sustainable and cost-effective as opposed to the use of solid wood or timber veneer.

As a market leader in innovative decorative surfaces and woodgrain decors, EGGER delivers a high-end, durable and stylish alternative that recreates not just the look of natural timber surfaces, but also feel with its Feelwood décor range. Inspired by the latest design technology and evolving needs of designers and fabricators, the name Feelwood hints at the visual and sensory experience and is suitable for both residential and commercial interiors with a selection of woodgrains that will perfectly match every project.

World Class Finishes

Capturing the aesthetic and tactile qualities of authentic wood, EGGER Feelwood uses state-of-the-art synchronised pore technology to bring woodgrain reproductions to life by matching décor knots, crevices and grain features with the texture plate.

The result is a deep woodgrain appeal that is indistinguishable from timber or veneer with accurate precision matching within 0.3mm of its natural texture. Creating a rivalry finish to genuine timber, EGGER Feelwood will have you second-guess its revolutionary development as you glide your palm over the grained surface.

EGGER Feelwood presents ten striking decors in light, mid, dark and grey tones, each of which can be used in a variety of vertical and horizontal applications. Whether a design objective is for a traditional or rustic approach, EGGER Feelwood creates freedom for a multitude of interior and furniture designs with decors available in Laminate, Panels, Compact Laminate, Worktops, Eurolight and Flammex. Specially developed end-grain edging completes the authentic solid wood appearance with the look and feel of sawn timber.

Sustainability

Egger boasts world class numbers when it comes to both net carbon offset and recycled content. Panels, for example, have a negative carbon footprint of -13.8kg Co2/m2, 23% recycled material content and another 42% of by-products from the sawmill industry. Additionally, all EGGER Feelwood decors come with antibacterial properties and chemical resistance at no additional cost.