Galvin Engineering Bathroom Sink
Galvin Engineering Education Solution Laboratory
Galvin Engineering Education Solution Sink
Galvin Engineering Education Solution Toilet Product Image
Galvin Engineering Galvin Clear Water Bubbler Optus Stadium
Galvin Engineering Lady Drinking From Water Fountain
Galvin Engineering School Child Drinking From Water Fountain School Playground
Galvin Engineering Sinks
Galvin Engineering Tapware and Sink
Galvin Engineering Tapware Close Up
Galvin Engineering University of Tasmania
||

Education solutions

Last Updated on 15 Sep 2020

We offer safe hardwearing State specific solutions for drinking, washrooms and school laboratories that are Lead Safe™ and water conserving. Well-designed schools can improve learning outcomes, health and wellbeing. Besides improving comfort for students and staff, they can also help to reduce the impacts of both the urban heat-island effect and greenhouse gas emissions.

Overview
Description

We offer safe hardwearing State specific solutions for drinking, washrooms and school laboratories that are Lead Safe™ and water conserving.

Well-designed schools can improve learning outcomes, health and wellbeing. Besides improving comfort for students and staff, they can also help to reduce the impacts of both the urban heat-island effect and greenhouse gas emissions. Schools should be designed to minimise the consumption of energy, water and natural resources and to reduce waste. They should also be durable and resilient while at the same time optimise health, safety, and security through pleasant and engaging spaces.

Having provided solutions for the education sector for more than half a century, we understand all the needs and offer an extensive range of specifically designed products.

Discover our full room indoor and outdoor solutions including drinking tapware and bubblers, cam/lever action and push button tapware, vandal resistant tapware, laboratory tapware and gas outlets, and safety showers and eye washes.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
CliniMix TMV

3.26 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
CMV2 Flyer 2023

1.01 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Lead Safe Info Flyer

1.13 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales Office 4 Bond Crescent

02 9586 6044
Display AddressAbbotsford, VIC

Victoria Office 5/71 Victoria Crescent

+61 3 8832 6544
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Head Office 410 Victoria Rd, PO Box 2063

1300 514 074
Postal AddressLoganholme, QLD

Queensland Office Unit 2, 14-16 Cairns Street

07 3081 7744
