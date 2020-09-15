Education solutions

We offer safe hardwearing State specific solutions for drinking, washrooms and school laboratories that are Lead Safe™ and water conserving.

Well-designed schools can improve learning outcomes, health and wellbeing. Besides improving comfort for students and staff, they can also help to reduce the impacts of both the urban heat-island effect and greenhouse gas emissions. Schools should be designed to minimise the consumption of energy, water and natural resources and to reduce waste. They should also be durable and resilient while at the same time optimise health, safety, and security through pleasant and engaging spaces.

Having provided solutions for the education sector for more than half a century, we understand all the needs and offer an extensive range of specifically designed products.

Discover our full room indoor and outdoor solutions including drinking tapware and bubblers, cam/lever action and push button tapware, vandal resistant tapware, laboratory tapware and gas outlets, and safety showers and eye washes.