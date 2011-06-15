Ecoply® plywood: Building sustainably in plywood

Ecoply® Structural Square Edge plywood is structural-grade plywood. With a range of uses throughout the building industry, it is commonly selected for uses such as bracing, interior linings, membrane substrates, hoardings and DIY projects, where known structural characteristics are required. It is available in a range of surface grades, sheet sizes, thicknesses and treatments.

Features & Benefits

Manufactured from sustainably grown Australian and New Zealand Plantation Radiata Pine.

Available in C and D surface appearance grades

Sheet thicknesses 7mm to 42mm

Sheet dimensions 2400/2700 x 1200mm

Available untreated, H2 glueline treated and H3 LOSP treated

Low formaldehyde emission, Super E0 < 0.3mg/L as tested to AS/NZS 2098.11

Myrtleford mill EWPAA certified

Available Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) certified (FSC® C012019) upon request

PEFC / Responsible Wood chain of custody certification RW/1-10-1



Compliance

Ecoply Structural Square Edge plywood is manufactured under a third-party audited quality control programme and is certified by the Engineered Wood Products Association of Australasia (EWPAA) as compliant with AS/NZS 2269 for Structural Plywood.

Ecoply installation guidelines must be followed.