Ecoply® plywood: Building sustainably in plywood
Last Updated on 15 Jun 2011
Ecoply® Structural Square Edge plywood is structural-grade plywood. With a range of uses throughout the building industry, it is commonly selected for uses such as bracing, interior linings, membrane substrates, hoardings and DIY projects, where known structural characteristics are required. It is available in a range of surface grades, sheet sizes, thicknesses and treatments.
Overview
Features & Benefits
- Manufactured from sustainably grown Australian and New Zealand Plantation Radiata Pine.
- Available in C and D surface appearance grades
- Sheet thicknesses 7mm to 42mm
- Sheet dimensions 2400/2700 x 1200mm
- Available untreated, H2 glueline treated and H3 LOSP treated
- Low formaldehyde emission, Super E0 < 0.3mg/L as tested to AS/NZS 2098.11
- Myrtleford mill EWPAA certified
- Available Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) certified (FSC® C012019) upon request
- PEFC / Responsible Wood chain of custody certification RW/1-10-1
Compliance
Ecoply Structural Square Edge plywood is manufactured under a third-party audited quality control programme and is certified by the Engineered Wood Products Association of Australasia (EWPAA) as compliant with AS/NZS 2269 for Structural Plywood.
Ecoply installation guidelines must be followed.
Contact
Carter Holt Harvey Woodproducts Australia Unit 8B, Level 1, 17 Burgundy Street1800 338 463
Carter Holt Harvey Woodproducts Australia PO Box PO Box 3481800 338 463