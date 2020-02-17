Ecoply Formrite: Locally made plywood formwork

Ecoply® Formrite® is a high-quality plywood produced predominantly from graded pinus radiata veneers. Overlaid with a hard, resin-impregnated paper, Formrite has a smooth finish with a hard phenolic surface on the outer veneers, making it both re-usable and durable.

Glued with a phenol formaldehyde resin Type A marine bond glueline, Formrite can withstand the rigours of construction moisture and with the addition of a cross-laminate construction. It is also less likely to expand or contract when exposed to rain and temperature changes, making it an effective plywood formwork solution.

Features & benefits:

Multiple number of re-uses – subject to sheet care and maintenance

Suitable to modern optimised form systems such as table forms and jump forms

Applicable to a range of frame spacings, concrete slab thicknesses and surface tolerances

Provides builders and formworkers with an ideal surface for pouring concrete with a Class concrete finish on the first pour

Can be used on steel or timber form frame systems

Low formaldehyde emission (E0)

Lighter in weight than hardwood alternatives

Compliance

Ecoply Formrite is manufactured under a third-party audited quality control program and is certified by the Engineered Wood Products Association of Australasia (EWPAA) as compliant with AS 6669 for formwork plywood.

Ecoply Formrite installation guidelines and AS 3610 recommendations must be followed.