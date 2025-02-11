Ecophon
Saint-Gobain Ecophon develops, manufactures, and markets acoustic products and systems that contribute to a good working environment by enhancing peoples’ wellbeing and performance. Ecophon has an embedded passion and conviction that room acoustics are an integral component of any great work environment, that benefits people and the environment.
Overview
Saint-Gobain Ecophon develops, manufactures, and markets acoustic products and systems that contribute to a good working environment by enhancing peoples’ wellbeing and performance.
Ecophon’s promise ‘A sound effect on people’ is the core backbone of everything they do. Ecophon has an embedded passion and conviction that room acoustics are an integral component of any great work environment, that benefits people and the environment.
Ecophon knows, every student deserves to hear and understand their teacher, every patient should be spared from a stressful sound environment, every office worker should be able to concentrate on their task and communicate with their colleague and no factory worker should have to risk their safety due to a noisy work environment.
