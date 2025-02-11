Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Himmel Interior Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Himmel Ecophon Ceiling Tile
Himmel Ecophon Glass Wool Ceiling Tile
Himmel Ecophon Master A Glass Wool Ceiling Tile
Himmel Ecophon Solo Panel
Himmel Ecophon Ceiling Tile
Himmel Ecophon Glass Wool Ceiling Tile
Himmel Ecophon Master A Glass Wool Ceiling Tile
Himmel Ecophon Solo Panel

Ecophon

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025

Saint-Gobain Ecophon develops, manufactures, and markets acoustic products and systems that contribute to a good working environment by enhancing peoples’ wellbeing and performance. Ecophon has an embedded passion and conviction that room acoustics are an integral component of any great work environment, that benefits people and the environment.

Overview
Description

Saint-Gobain Ecophon develops, manufactures, and markets acoustic products and systems that contribute to a good working environment by enhancing peoples’ wellbeing and performance.

Ecophon’s promise ‘A sound effect on people’ is the core backbone of everything they do. Ecophon has an embedded passion and conviction that room acoustics are an integral component of any great work environment, that benefits people and the environment.

Ecophon knows, every student deserves to hear and understand their teacher, every patient should be spared from a stressful sound environment, every office worker should be able to concentrate on their task and communicate with their colleague and no factory worker should have to risk their safety due to a noisy work environment.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Ecophon Acoustics Data Sheet

453.78 KB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

New South Wales Office 26 Steel St

1300 374 253
Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland Office 768 Boundary Rd

1300 374 253
Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

1300 374 253
Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria Office 277 Whitehall Street

1300 374 253
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia Office 19 Sheffield Road

1300 374 253
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap