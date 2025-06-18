ECO+ Laminates collection
ECO+ Laminates unite exceptional flexibility and durability with virtually unlimited roll lengths and authentic, high-fidelity finishes—making them the definitive surface solution for walls, doors, joinery, and ceilings of any shape, size, colour, texture, or pattern.
- Unlimited in Length
- Flexible
- Seamless Edges
Overview
Description
Specifications
- Stocked Sheet Size: 2440mm x 1220mm x 0.8mm
- Manufactured to order standard sizes: 3050mm x 1220mm x 0.8mm, 3660mm x 1220mm x 0.8mm
- Custom lengths manufactured up to 60m
- Minimum curve radius 20mm
- Manufactured from food grade polypropylene
- No Formaldehyde detected in testing
- SGS tested for water, scratch and stain resistance.
- Flame retardant