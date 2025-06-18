Logo
Panellam ECO+ Laminates Bookshelf
Panellam ECO+ Laminates Foyer
Panellam ECO+ Laminates Make Up Area
Panellam ECO+ Laminates Make Up Area 2
Panellam ECO+ Laminates Walk-In Robe
ECO+ Laminates collection

ECO+ Laminates unite exceptional flexibility and durability with virtually unlimited roll lengths and authentic, high-fidelity finishes—making them the definitive surface solution for walls, doors, joinery, and ceilings of any shape, size, colour, texture, or pattern.

Specifications

  • Stocked Sheet Size: 2440mm x 1220mm x 0.8mm
  • Manufactured to order standard sizes: 3050mm x 1220mm x 0.8mm, 3660mm x 1220mm x 0.8mm
  • Custom lengths manufactured up to 60m
  • Minimum curve radius 20mm
  • Manufactured from food grade polypropylene
  • No Formaldehyde detected in testing
  • SGS tested for water, scratch and stain resistance.
  • Flame retardant
Display AddressBankstown, NSW

19 Cottam Avenue

02 8357 3300
