Woven Image has designed a collection of acoustic performance modular dividing systems, made from EchoPanel®, created to assist in organising open-plan spaces - be it the classroom, office or a restaurant.

The Pendent collection is a range of ceiling-suspended room or space dividers that comes in a unique selection of cut-out designs and/or solid panels in 12mm and 24mm EchoPanel® . Provided with a neat and intelligent hanging system, Pendent lends a sophisticated light touch to interiors in need of spatial divisions and acoustic management.

Free-standing room dividers provide quick space planning and delineation. Created as a modular system, the 24mm EchoPanel® panels are available in 9 colours and can be extended with a choice of metal joiners in chrome, copper, charcoal or cream.