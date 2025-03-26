Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Woven Image
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Woven Image EchoPanel�: Acoustic space dividing systems
Woven Image EchoPanel�: Acoustic space dividing systems
Woven Image EchoPanel�: Acoustic space dividing systems
Woven Image EchoPanel�: Acoustic space dividing systems
Woven Image EchoPanel�: Acoustic space dividing systems
Woven Image EchoPanel�: Acoustic space dividing systems
Woven Image EchoPanel�: Acoustic space dividing systems
Woven Image EchoPanel�: Acoustic space dividing systems

EchoPanel®: Acoustic space dividing systems from Woven Image

Last Updated on 26 Mar 2025

EchoPanel® by Woven Image offers stylish and sustainable acoustic space-dividing solutions. Ideal for offices, hospitality, and commercial interiors, it enhances sound absorption while defining flexible spaces.

Overview
Description

Woven Image has designed a collection of acoustic performance modular dividing systems, made from EchoPanel®, created to assist in organising open-plan spaces - be it the classroom, office or a restaurant.

The Pendent collection is a range of ceiling-suspended room or space dividers that comes in a unique selection of cut-out designs and/or solid panels in 12mm and 24mm EchoPanel® . Provided with a neat and intelligent hanging system, Pendent lends a sophisticated light touch to interiors in need of spatial divisions and acoustic management.

Free-standing room dividers provide quick space planning and delineation. Created as a modular system, the 24mm EchoPanel® panels are available in 9 colours and can be extended with a choice of metal joiners in chrome, copper, charcoal or cream.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Woven Image space dividing system brochure

1.27 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBrookvale, NSW

37-39 Chard Rd

02 9913 8668
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap