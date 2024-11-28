News
Woven Image achieves Global GreenTagCertTM PlatinumHEALTH™ HealthRATE™ re-certification
Woven Image's 3D Tile Series are a range of thermoformed acoustic tiles for wall and ceiling application, manufactured f...
EchoPanel by Woven Image officially certified carbon neutral
Woven Image, leaders in design-led sustainable acoustic finishes for the built environment, has had its pioneering acous...
Advancing sustainability in interior finishes
Woven Image has pioneered sustainability in commercial interior finishes, with a focus on eco-friendly textiles and acou...
Forging a new interior design paradigm
As a longstanding partner and Innovation and Design Leader at Geyer, Robyn Lindsey is an accomplished thought leader and...
Creative greening by design
As a co-founder of Dinosaur Designs in 1985 and a designer and director for 25 years, Liane Rossler was a part of creati...
Designing the Dutch way
A new pavilion in Amsterdam’s financial district is leading the way in completely circular buildings—structures that are...
Transforming waste furniture for new office fitouts
A successful City of Sydney-funded feasibility study by Edge Environment, the University of New South Wales’ (UNSW) and ...
CPD Online - The influence of colour & sound on biophilic design
In the built environment, biophilic design responds to the human need to connect with nature. It is the theory, science ...
CPD Online - Designing for people: Acoustical comfort, neurodiversity, and the WELL building standard
Within shared spaces, like offices, educational buildings and so on, you will always find people with diverse personalit...