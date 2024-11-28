Logo
Woven Image
Woven Image

InsulationInternal Walls & Ceilings
News
Woven Image achieves Global GreenTagCertTM PlatinumHEALTH™ HealthRATE™ re-certification
Woven Image achieves Global GreenTagCertTM PlatinumHEALTH™ HealthRATE™ re-certification

Woven Image's 3D Tile Series are a range of thermoformed acoustic tiles for wall and ceiling application, manufactured f...

EchoPanel by Woven Image officially certified carbon neutral
EchoPanel by Woven Image officially certified carbon neutral

Woven Image, leaders in design-led sustainable acoustic finishes for the built environment, has had its pioneering acous...

Sustainability Awards
Advancing sustainability in interior finishes
Advancing sustainability in interior finishes

Woven Image has pioneered sustainability in commercial interior finishes, with a focus on eco-friendly textiles and acou...

Forging a new interior design paradigm
Forging a new interior design paradigm

As a longstanding partner and Innovation and Design Leader at Geyer, Robyn Lindsey is an accomplished thought leader and...

Creative greening by design
Creative greening by design

As a co-founder of Dinosaur Designs in 1985 and a designer and director for 25 years, Liane Rossler was a part of creati...

Designing the Dutch way
Designing the Dutch way

A new pavilion in Amsterdam’s financial district is leading the way in completely circular buildings—structures that are...

Transforming waste furniture for new office fitouts
Transforming waste furniture for new office fitouts

A successful City of Sydney-funded feasibility study by Edge Environment, the University of New South Wales’ (UNSW) and ...

CPD Online Woven Image The Influence Of Colour Sound On Biophilic Design
CPD 1pts
CPD Online - The influence of colour & sound on biophilic design

In the built environment, biophilic design responds to the human need to connect with nature. It is the theory, science ...

Woven Image CPD June 2024 Sessions
CPD 1pts
CPD Online - Designing for people: Acoustical comfort, neurodiversity, and the WELL building standard

Within shared spaces, like offices, educational buildings and so on, you will always find people with diverse personalit...

Display AddressBrookvale, NSW

37-39 Chard Rd

02 9913 8668
