Gyprock EC08 Extreme Waiting Room
EC08™ Extreme multi-function plasterboard

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025

For internal linings where the highest impact resistance is critical in a multi-attribute board, such as healthcare projects especially mental health facilities, as well as correctional facilities, sporting facilities, schools and hotels. Gyprock EC08™ Extreme is an Australian made, GECA certified, multi-function plasterboard with the highest level of specifications in the EC08™ range.

Overview
Description

For internal linings where the highest impact resistance is critical in a multi-attribute board, such as healthcare projects especially mental health facilities, as well as correctional facilities, sporting facilities, schools and hotels.

Gyprock EC08™ Extreme is an Australian made, GECA certified, multi-function plasterboard with the highest level of specifications in the EC08™ range. It has been specifically designed to meet the highest standards across a broad range of performance requirements, but with a focus on superior impact resistance.

This low VOC board is manufactured with a layer of fibreglass mesh in addition to a dense, fibre-reinforced core and high grammage face paper, which means EC08 Extreme walls offer extreme resistance to damage of all types and stay looking newer for longer. This can result in a reduction of regular and unplanned maintenance, saving ongoing operational costs to the building.

In commercial situations, shopping trolleys, hospital gurneys, sports activities in school gymnasiums and luggage in hotel foyers can all pose hard body impact risks. Soft Body impacts generally come from bodies and sports balls and exert pressure over a larger area than that of a hard body impact. EC08 Extreme was developed with these & many other possible impact situations in mind.

EC08™ Extreme is also mould & moisture resistant, and features a high level of recycled content. With the added benefit of fire and acoustic ratings, EC08™ Extreme delivers on all fronts while still retaining all the proven benefits and ease of handling with Gyprock™ Plasterboard that the Australian construction industry expects.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
The EC08 Range Brochure

899.98 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
The EC08 Range Datasheet

427.28 KB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressNorth Ryde, NSW

Head Office New South Wales Triniti 3, 39 Delhi Road

1300 306 556
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales State Office 376 Victoria Street

Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland State Office 768 Boundary Road

Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia State Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria State Office 277 Whitehall Street

Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia State Office 19 Sheffield Road

