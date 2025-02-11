Complete by name and complete by nature: for commercial environments, this ultimate plasterboard is specifically engineered to meet the highest standards across a broad range of performance requirements.

EC08™ Complete is manufactured with a dense, fibre-reinforced core and is specially formulated to provide superior performance for mould, impact, fire, acoustic and moisture resistance making it an excellent choice for most commercial applications.

All boards in the EC08 range contain high levels of recycled content and are manufactured to AS/NZS 2588 – Gypsum Plasterboard. Their low VOC emissions make them an ideal choice for applications where maintaining high levels of indoor air quality is important.

EC08 Complete is typically used as a wall and ceiling lining in commercial green building projects where a high level of impact, fire, moisture and mould resistance is required and high levels of recycled content are desired. This includes all green building projects and applications where maintaining high levels of indoor air quality is important such as schools, health and aged care.