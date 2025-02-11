Logo
Gyprock EC08 Complete Hallway
Gyprock EC08 Complete Hospital Ward
Gyprock EC08 Complete Room

EC08™ Complete: The ultimate in Gyprock

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025

Complete by name and complete by nature: for commercial environments, this ultimate plasterboard is specifically engineered to meet the highest standards across a broad range of performance requirements. EC08™ Complete is manufactured with a dense, fibre-reinforced core and is specially formulated to provide superior performance for mould, impact, fire, acoustic and moisture resistance.

Complete by name and complete by nature: for commercial environments, this ultimate plasterboard is specifically engineered to meet the highest standards across a broad range of performance requirements.

EC08™ Complete is manufactured with a dense, fibre-reinforced core and is specially formulated to provide superior performance for mould, impact, fire, acoustic and moisture resistance making it an excellent choice for most commercial applications.

All boards in the EC08 range contain high levels of recycled content and are manufactured to AS/NZS 2588 – Gypsum Plasterboard. Their low VOC emissions make them an ideal choice for applications where maintaining high levels of indoor air quality is important.

EC08 Complete is typically used as a wall and ceiling lining in commercial green building projects where a high level of impact, fire, moisture and mould resistance is required and high levels of recycled content are desired. This includes all green building projects and applications where maintaining high levels of indoor air quality is important such as schools, health and aged care.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
EC08™ Complete Product Data Sheet

531.52 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
EC08™ Complete Safety Data Sheet

159.47 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNorth Ryde, NSW

Head Office New South Wales Triniti 3, 39 Delhi Road

1300 306 556
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales State Office 376 Victoria Street

Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland State Office 768 Boundary Road

Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia State Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria State Office 277 Whitehall Street

Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia State Office 19 Sheffield Road

