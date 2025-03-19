Logo
Network Architectural durlum Ceiling Paddles Caste Towers Busy Commercial Area
Network Architectural durlum Ceiling Paddles Castle Towers -2
Network Architectural durlum Castle Towers Close Up Metal Ceiling
Network Architectural durlum Ceiling Paddles Caste Light Timber Colours
Network Architectural durlum Ceiling Paddles Range Vibrant-1
Network Architectural durlum Ceiling Paddles Range Vibrant-2
Network Architectural durlum Ceiling Paddles University of Technology Netherlands
Network Architectural durlum Meadowbank School-1
Network Architectural durlum Meadowbank School-2
Network Architectural durlum Gadigal Station, Sydney Metro
Network Architectural durlum Memorial Hospital Istanbul
Network Architectural durlum Queensland Academy of Sport
Innovative metal ceilings and integrated lighting solutions by durlum

19 Mar 2025

Network Architectural's durlum manufactures innovative metal ceilings and integrated lighting solutions for diverse projects. Offering flexible, low-maintenance designs, durlum provides custom and high-quality ceiling solutions.

  • Product checkDurability and Long-Lasting Finish
  • Product checkInnovative Acoustic Performance
  • Product checkSustainability and Eco-Friendliness
Overview
Description

Bespoke ceilings for extraordinary projects

durlum is a leading manufacturer of innovative, versatile metal ceilings and integrated ceiling lighting solutions. From airports, railway stations and shopping centres to office buildings, schools, sporting venues and outdoor structures, durlum ceilings can bring a sleek, modern finish to your project.

A metal ceiling can transform a space into a striking piece of modern architecture. durlum metal ceilings not only look good, they lend themselves well to the design process – flexibly configured, functional, and low-maintenance.

The durlum range includes standard metal ceilings, suspended ceiling systems, baffle ceilings, mesh ceilings and custom solutions – infinite possibilities to help you elevate your project into something extraordinary.

When it comes to bringing grand designs to life, timing is everything. We keep our process in house to save you time and costs, and ensure consistent high-quality service from start to finish.

Our team of experts can turn around concept drawings quickly, while our own fabrication service means that samples are delivered to you promptly. Whether you’re after a standard metal ceiling solution or something entirely bespoke, our technical team has the expertise to bring your ideas to life.

Key features and benefits

  • Full in-house service and support - Our team of experts will work with you from the design phase through to installation and post-install support.
  • Bespoke design specialists – We have helped bring award-winning designs to life all over the world. No project is too challenging for our team.
  • Quality without compromise - Our internal systems and Rondo partnership mean quicker timelines and a faster project turnaround, while maintaining superior quality.
  • Metal ceiling experts - We offer the widest range of ceiling solutions on the market, from standardised metal ceilings to mesh ceilings and bespoke designs.

We are proud to be the exclusive distributor of durlum in Australia and New Zealand.

Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

71 Marigold Street Revesby

137175
