Dry Pressed bricks by PGH bricks & pavers

PGH Dry Pressed bricks provide an architecturally solid look and the high compression of the dry pressed bricks provides a grainy, yet smooth and velvety appearance. The extremely square arris of the bricks is an important part of their aesthetic appeal and can be used to great effect in design. Dry pressed shapes are also available to accompany the standard brick range.
The Dry Pressed Linear shape is a lovely shift in proportion from the typical 230mm brick. Dry Pressed Linear bricks are available in a range of colours. They measure 290 x 90 x 50mm.
Features and benefits:
- 3 sizes: Standard, Splits & Linear
- Colour through
- The style contains an indent rather than holes allowing corbelling and creative brickwork
- Available in a range of colours
- Highly sustainable due to being natural, recyclable and energy-efficient
- Temperature can be well-controlled with good design, keeping the building warm in winter and cool in summer
- Low maintenance due to the enduring colour
- Acoustic insulation leads to noise reduction
- Durable due to being non-combustible, termite-resistant, and rot-resistant
- Cast in individual moulds at very high compression
