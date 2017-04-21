Dry Pressed bricks by PGH bricks & pavers

PGH Dry Pressed bricks provide an architecturally solid look and the high compression of the dry pressed bricks provides a grainy, yet smooth and velvety appearance. The extremely square arris of the bricks is an important part of their aesthetic appeal and can be used to great effect in design. Dry pressed shapes are also available to accompany the standard brick range.

The Dry Pressed Linear shape is a lovely shift in proportion from the typical 230mm brick. Dry Pressed Linear bricks are available in a range of colours. They measure 290 x 90 x 50mm.

