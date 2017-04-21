Logo
Dry Pressed Bricks by PGH Bricks & Pavers
Dry Pressed bricks by PGH bricks & pavers
PGH Dry Pressed Bricks Balcony
PGH Dry Pressed Bricks Balcony BBQ
PGH Dry Pressed Bricks Bricks Pavers Roof
PGH Dry Pressed Bricks Facade
PGH Dry Pressed Bricks Pavers Apartment Car Park Wall
PGH Dry Pressed Bricks Pavers Apartment External Wall
PGH Dry Pressed Bricks Pavers Balcony Wall
PGH Dry Pressed Bricks Pavers Building External Wall
PGH Dry Pressed Bricks Pavers Curve Wall
PGH Dry Pressed Bricks Pavers Flower Bed
PGH Dry Pressed Bricks Pavers Kitchen Wall
PGH Dry Pressed Bricks Pavers Product Image
PGH Dry Pressed Bricks Pavers Shop Wall
Dry Pressed bricks by PGH bricks & pavers

Last Updated on 21 Apr 2017

PGH Dry Pressed bricks provide an architecturally solid look and the high compression of the dry pressed bricks provides a grainy, yet smooth and velvety appearance. The extremely square arris of the bricks is an important part of their aesthetic appeal and can be used to great effect in design. Dry pressed shapes are also available to accompany the standard brick range.

Overview
Description

PGH Dry Pressed bricks provide an architecturally solid look and the high compression of the dry pressed bricks provides a grainy, yet smooth and velvety appearance. The extremely square arris of the bricks is an important part of their aesthetic appeal and can be used to great effect in design. Dry pressed shapes are also available to accompany the standard brick range.

The Dry Pressed Linear shape is a lovely shift in proportion from the typical 230mm brick. Dry Pressed Linear bricks are available in a range of colours. They measure 290 x 90 x 50mm.

Features and benefits:

  • 3 sizes: Standard, Splits & Linear
  • Colour through
  • The style contains an indent rather than holes allowing corbelling and creative brickwork
  • Available in a range of colours
  • Highly sustainable due to being natural, recyclable and energy-efficient
  • Temperature can be well-controlled with good design, keeping the building warm in winter and cool in summer
  • Low maintenance due to the enduring colour
  • Acoustic insulation leads to noise reduction
  • Durable due to being non-combustible, termite-resistant, and rot-resistant
  • Cast in individual moulds at very high compression

Contact
Display AddressSchofields, NSW

NSW Office 75 Townson Road

02 9852 6807
Display AddressOxley, QLD

QLD Office Gate 1, Kimberley Street

131 579
Display AddressGolden Grove, SA

SA Office 202 Greenwith Road

08 8300 8222
Display AddressWantirna South, VIC

VIC Office 191 George Street

03 8756 6886
