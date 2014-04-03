DRIFTWOOD: The Rustic Timber Lining: Atmosphere you can feel
DRIFTWOOD The Rustic Timber Lining was created by SUPAWOOD to enable designers to achieve a realistic driftwood appearance that creates ambiance in their interior projects. The essence of DRIFTWOOD is the deep grooves and cracks, pinholes and knots which varying in intensity and frequency and make each slat truly unique.
Overview
The essence of DRIFTWOOD is the deep grooves and cracks, pinholes and knots which varying in intensity and frequency and make each slat truly unique.
This product is inspired by nature and synthesises wood that has been weathered and aged by ocean waves and sand. To simulate this natural process, SUPAWOOD hand etch and coat each individual timber slat to bring out all the unique characteristics of each piece of wood.
Features and benefits:
- Warmth and beauty of rustic timber
- Soften corporate fit-outs
- Acoustic and non-acoustic options available
- Pre-finished for quick installation on site
- Available in a range of finish colours
- Concealed fixing options
- Easy to specify and shopdrawing service available
- 100% concealed accessibility to services in the ceiling cavity
- Ideal for providing hidden access in both ceilings and walls to service areas or amenities
- Excellent durability and low maintenance
- Meet Green Star Requirements
- Australian Made
DRIFTWOOD The Rustic Timber Lining is available as loose slats for on-site fixing for both ceilings and walls, as the SUPATILE Slat fully accessible ceiling system and SUPASLAT bespoke slatted modules.
Applications:
Popular applications include both hospitality and corporate fit-outs. Driftwood is suitable for both interior new builds and refits. It is possible with Driftwood to create unique interiors reminiscent of exotic places or maritime settings and is the ideal lining solution for any area where the changeable texture and warmth of aged wood is required.
