DRIFTWOOD: The Rustic Timber Lining: Atmosphere you can feel

DRIFTWOOD The Rustic Timber Lining was created by SUPAWOOD to enable designers to achieve a realistic driftwood appearance that creates ambiance in their interior projects.

The essence of DRIFTWOOD is the deep grooves and cracks, pinholes and knots which varying in intensity and frequency and make each slat truly unique.

This product is inspired by nature and synthesises wood that has been weathered and aged by ocean waves and sand. To simulate this natural process, SUPAWOOD hand etch and coat each individual timber slat to bring out all the unique characteristics of each piece of wood.

Features and benefits:

Warmth and beauty of rustic timber

Soften corporate fit-outs

Acoustic and non-acoustic options available

Pre-finished for quick installation on site

Available in a range of finish colours

Concealed fixing options

Easy to specify and shopdrawing service available

100% concealed accessibility to services in the ceiling cavity

Ideal for providing hidden access in both ceilings and walls to service areas or amenities

Excellent durability and low maintenance

Meet Green Star Requirements

Australian Made

DRIFTWOOD The Rustic Timber Lining is available as loose slats for on-site fixing for both ceilings and walls, as the SUPATILE Slat fully accessible ceiling system and SUPASLAT bespoke slatted modules.

Applications:

Popular applications include both hospitality and corporate fit-outs. Driftwood is suitable for both interior new builds and refits. It is possible with Driftwood to create unique interiors reminiscent of exotic places or maritime settings and is the ideal lining solution for any area where the changeable texture and warmth of aged wood is required.