HVG Building DIBOND Citi Nails
HVG Building DIBOND Designliga Interior Design Office
HVG Building DIBOND MARCS Shop Fitout
HVG Building DIBOND MARCS Store Fitout

DIBOND®: Premium aluminium sheets

DIBOND® is the original aluminium composite sheet, known for its strength, lightweight design, and exceptional flatness. Ideal for signage, RV exteriors, and creative applications, it offers high-quality surfaces, easy processing, UV protection, and outstanding durability for indoor and outdoor use.

  • Product checkLightweight Yet Rigid
  • Product checkSuperior Surface Quality
  • Product checkExcellent Workability
