DesignerSplash splashback panels

DesignerSplash is a flame-resistant aluminium composite splashback and wall panelling solution. It is the ideal alternative to glass, acrylic and porcelain tiles and can be used for residential and commercial applications.

DesignerSplash can instantly transform your kitchen, bathroom, bar, laundry, office or workplace by adding for that modern feel. It is suitable behind gas hobs with its fire retardant properties, making it the versatile option for kitchen applications.

Features and Benefits:

Cost effective

Flame retardant (suitable behind cook tops)

Easy to install & fabricate

Mirror like gloss & seamless finish

Typical Applications: