DesignerSplash splashback panels
Last Updated on 10 Mar 2025
DesignerSplash is a flame-resistant aluminium composite splashback and wall panelling solution. It is the ideal alternative to glass, acrylic and porcelain tiles and can be used for residential and commercial applications.
- Lightweight & durable
- Water resistant
- Low maintenance
Overview
DesignerSplash can instantly transform your kitchen, bathroom, bar, laundry, office or workplace by adding for that modern feel. It is suitable behind gas hobs with its fire retardant properties, making it the versatile option for kitchen applications.
Features and Benefits:
- Cost effective
- Flame retardant (suitable behind cook tops)
- Easy to install & fabricate
- Mirror like gloss & seamless finish
Typical Applications:
- Kitchen Splashbacks
- Shower Linings
- Retail Fitouts
- Laundry Areas
- Feature Walls
- Wall Linings
