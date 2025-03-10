Logo
Nover DesignerSplash White Marble
Nover DesignerSplash Pacific
Nover DesignerSplash Taupe
Nover DesignerSplash Red
Nover DesignerSplash Timber Kitchen
Nover DesignerSplash Bathroom
Nover DesignerSplash Bathtub
Nover DesignerSplash Black Marble
Nover DesignerSplash Cape Reinga
Nover DesignerSplash Fiordland
Nover DesignerSplash Kitchen Splashback
DesignerSplash splashback panels

Last Updated on 10 Mar 2025

DesignerSplash is a flame-resistant aluminium composite splashback and wall panelling solution. It is the ideal alternative to glass, acrylic and porcelain tiles and can be used for residential and commercial applications. 

  • Product checkLightweight & durable
  • Product checkWater resistant
  • Product checkLow maintenance
Overview
Description

DesignerSplash is a flame-resistant aluminium composite splashback and wall panelling solution. It is the ideal alternative to glass, acrylic and porcelain tiles and can be used for residential and commercial applications. 

DesignerSplash can instantly transform your kitchen, bathroom, bar, laundry, office or workplace by adding for that modern feel. It is suitable behind gas hobs with its fire retardant properties, making it the versatile option for kitchen applications.

Features and Benefits:

  • Cost effective
  • Flame retardant (suitable behind cook tops)
  • Easy to install & fabricate
  • Mirror like gloss & seamless finish

Typical Applications:

  • Kitchen Splashbacks
  • Shower Linings
  • Retail Fitouts
  • Laundry Areas
  • Feature Walls
  • Wall Linings

 

Contact
Display AddressCanberra, ACT

Fyshwick 10/144-147 Gladstone St,

02 6299 1100
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Newcastle 93 Munibung Rd

02 4956 6626
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Head Office 19 Wonderland Dr

1300 668 371
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 38 Leewood Dr

02 6362 9666
Display AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

Port Macquarie 40 Jindalee Rd,

02 6581 2202
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 3 Lady Penrhyn Dr,

02 4271 3266
Display AddressWagga Wagga, NSW

Wagga Wagga 1B Wentworth St, East

02 6921 6499
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Townsville 33 Hugh Ryan Dr,

07 4775 3500
Display AddressStapylton, QLD

Brisbane Unit 4/22 Eastern Service Rd

1300 599 057
Display AddressBayswater VIC 3153, VIC

Melbourne 30 Jersey Rd,

03 9729 0666
