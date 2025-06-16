DesignerOne® colour range
Transform your projects with the DesignerOne range of decorated panels and laminates, where style meets reliability. Crafted on PEFC-certified recyclable particleboard, the range features stylish solids, patterns and woodgrains that enhance interior aesthetics and ensure effortless fabrication and cost-efficiency.
- Proudly manufactured in Australia (Benalla, Victoria)
- High-quality finish that enhances interiors while ensuring effortless fabrication and cost efficiency.
- Crafted on PEFC-certified recyclable particleboard, making it the perfect choice for custom joinery, internal cabinetry, furniture and wardrobe applications.
- 24 decors available as panels and laminates - inspiring decors that help transform Australian interiors.
- Including an Internal Colour Range offered as a cost-effective alternative to standard whiteboards
Overview
ForestOne is excited to announce the launch of its newest brand, DesignerOne, crafted to elevate the standards of custom joinery, internal cabinetry, furniture, and wardrobe applications. Proudly manufactured in Australia at ForestOne’s manufacturing site in Benalla, Victoria, DesignerOne sets a new benchmark in quality and design for discerning consumers, designers, and builders alike.
Designed with responsible practices in mind, DesignerOne is made from recyclable particleboard and is PEFC Chain of Custody (COC) certified, ensuring ethically sourced materials and manufacturing processes. The range features a high-quality finish that enhances interior aesthetics and ensures effortless fabrication and cost efficiency – perfect for both residential and commercial spaces.
Last Updated on 16 Jun 2025
- E0 MR Particleboard: 2400 x 1200 x 16mm; 3600 x 1800 x 16mm; 2400 x 1200 x 18mm*; 3600 x 1800 x 18mm; 3600 x 1800 x 25mm
- E0 MR MDF: 2400 x 1200 x 16mm*#; 3600 x 1800 x 16mm*; 2400 x 1200 x 18mm*; 3600 x 1800 x 18mm*; 3600 x 1800 x 25mm*
- ABS Edging: 120m rolls — 23mm; 120m rolls — 28mm; (1mm thickness)
- Laminate - 3660 x 1600 x 0.7mm
- *Made to Order, please check with staff on lead times and MOQ (minimum order quantity)
- # Some decors stocked, refer to the Availability Guide sheet(in the PR pack)
DesignerOne’s Colour Range introduces an exquisite selection of 24 decors and 3 unique finishes, thoughtfully curated to inspire and transform Australian interiors. The range includes:
- Solid Colours: From the crisp purity of Sheer White to the profound depth of Deep Space, these shades offer the perfect foundation for minimalist to dramatic settings.
- Patterns: Subtle yet sophisticated options like Aluminium Haze and Grigio Linen add texture and elegance, making them ideal for statement joinery pieces.
- Woodgrains: Discover timeless charm with Banstead Oak and Grand Oak or embrace modern sophistication with Charred Oak and Canyon Oak. Each woodgrain captures the beauty of natural timber, enhanced with a realistic finish for enduring appeal.
Built to withstand daily wear, DesignerOne offers dependable performance without compromising style. The range's robust construction and versatile designs ensure it remains a trusted choice for projects demanding both durability and aesthetic appeal.
“With DesignerOne, we’re proud to offer a quality, locally made range that delivers style, flexibility and reliability without compromise,” said Darryl Ball, ForestOne Group Decorative and Specification Manager. “Our goal is to give designers, builders, and consumers the confidence to realise their vision effortlessly.”