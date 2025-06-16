DesignerOne® colour range

ForestOne is excited to announce the launch of its newest brand, DesignerOne, crafted to elevate the standards of custom joinery, internal cabinetry, furniture, and wardrobe applications. Proudly manufactured in Australia at ForestOne’s manufacturing site in Benalla, Victoria, DesignerOne sets a new benchmark in quality and design for discerning consumers, designers, and builders alike.

Designed with responsible practices in mind, DesignerOne is made from recyclable particleboard and is PEFC Chain of Custody (COC) certified, ensuring ethically sourced materials and manufacturing processes. The range features a high-quality finish that enhances interior aesthetics and ensures effortless fabrication and cost efficiency – perfect for both residential and commercial spaces.