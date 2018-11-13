DESIGNER PLY is a decorative range of plywood for wall panelling, joinery and ceiling panels. Utilising the natural beauty and sustainable aspects of plywood, DESIGNER PLY can be as subtle or as visually impactful as a project demands. Easy to clean and maintain, the range is available raw or pre-finished including a variety of value-added options to serve multiple aspects of functionality and aesthetics.

The DESIGNER PLY range offers an extensive range of products for many applications from clear and feature veneers through to pre-finished powder coated surfaces to achieve your desired designs.

The DESIGNER PLY range includes:

AC Hoop Powder Coated (Black)

AC Hoop Powder Coated (Clear)

AC Hoop Powder Coated (Limewash)

AC Hoop Powder Coated (White)

AC Hoop FR+ (Group 1 Fire Rated)

AC Hoop (Raw)

Hoop Pine Bendy Ply​

Applications include:

Wall panelling

Ceiling linings

Acoustic panels

Furniture

Feature walls

Custom joinery



DESIGNER PLY acoustic panels can be cut to specific specifications giving a unique and practical panel to achieve creative designs and end results.