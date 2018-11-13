Logo
ForestOne DesignerPly Modern Office Interior with Plywood Surface Finishes
ForestOne DesignerPly Restaurant Interior with Plywood Decorative Surface Finishes
ForestOne DesignerPly Interior or Residential Home with Plywood Decorative Finish
ForestOne DesignerPly Office Interior with Plywood Walls and Ceilings
DESIGNER PLY

Last Updated on 13 Nov 2018

DESIGNER PLY is a decorative range of plywood for wall panelling, joinery and ceiling panels. Utilising the natural beauty and sustainable aspects of plywood, DESIGNER PLY can be as subtle or as visually impactful as a project demands.

Overview
Description

DESIGNER PLY is a decorative range of plywood for wall panelling, joinery and ceiling panels. Utilising the natural beauty and sustainable aspects of plywood, DESIGNER PLY can be as subtle or as visually impactful as a project demands. Easy to clean and maintain, the range is available raw or pre-finished including a variety of value-added options to serve multiple aspects of functionality and aesthetics.

The DESIGNER PLY range offers an extensive range of products for many applications from clear and feature veneers through to pre-finished powder coated surfaces to achieve your desired designs.

The DESIGNER PLY range includes:

  • AC Hoop Powder Coated (Black)
  • AC Hoop Powder Coated (Clear)
  • AC Hoop Powder Coated (Limewash)
  • AC Hoop Powder Coated (White)
  • AC Hoop FR+ (Group 1 Fire Rated)
  • AC Hoop (Raw)
  • Hoop Pine Bendy Ply

Applications include:

  • Wall panelling
  • Ceiling linings
  • Acoustic panels
  • Furniture
  • Feature walls
  • Custom joinery

DESIGNER PLY acoustic panels can be cut to specific specifications giving a unique and practical panel to achieve creative designs and end results.

Contact
Display AddressAbbotsford, VIC

VIC Office & Showroom 601 Victoria Street

(03) 9647 9911
