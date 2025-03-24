Logo
DecorSystems DecorZen Hero
DecorSystems DecorZen Belmont City College Performing Arts Centre WA
DecorSystems DecorZen Ripley Satellite Hospital QLD
DecorSystems DecorZen Smartlook Tasmanian Oak Dubbo Hospital
DecorSystems DecorZen Smartlook Tasmanian Oak Jindabyne High School Precinct
DecorSystems DecorZen Timber-Veneer Hoop Pine Mother Teresa Catholic College Gym
DecorSystems DecorZen Sydney Boys High The Governors Centre
|

DecorZen: Panels with precision perforations for outstanding sound performance

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025

Experience Acoustic Elegance with DecorZen® Panels. Crafted from fire-rated MDF, our panels offer a serene aesthetic with customisable veneer finishes and perforated patterns. Absorbing up to 88% of noise, DecorZen® brings tranquillity to any space, catering to your acoustic needs effortlessly.

  • Product checkBeautiful and Sustainable
  • Product checkAcoustic Excellence
  • Product checkCustom Made
Overview
Description

Experience Acoustic Elegance with DecorZen® Panels. Crafted from fire-rated MDF, our panels offer a serene aesthetic with customisable veneer finishes and perforated patterns. Absorbing up to 88% of noise, DecorZen® brings tranquillity to any space, catering to your acoustic needs effortlessly.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
DecorZen Product Brochure

6.79 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorZen Acoustic Data Sheet

355.98 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorZen Material Safety Data

76.33 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorZen Specification Form

47.44 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorZen Installation Guide

7.15 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorZen Fire Certificate

325.6 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressGlendenning, NSW

New South Wales Office Building 3, 201-203 Power Street

1800 835 035
Office AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Innovation House 50 Mawson Lakes Blvd.

Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Victoria Office Level 19 15, William Street

