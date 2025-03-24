DecorZen: Panels with precision perforations for outstanding sound performance
Experience Acoustic Elegance with DecorZen® Panels. Crafted from fire-rated MDF, our panels offer a serene aesthetic with customisable veneer finishes and perforated patterns. Absorbing up to 88% of noise, DecorZen® brings tranquillity to any space, catering to your acoustic needs effortlessly.
- Beautiful and Sustainable
- Acoustic Excellence
- Custom Made
Overview
