Integral to the Zen range, these microperforated panels offer superior acoustic performance for medium and low frequencies. Environmentally conscious, robust and impact resistant, this exquisite acoustic solution comes in an extensive range of quality substrates, finishes and acoustic capabilities.

DecorZen Micro® has thousands of tiny surface perforations to create a smooth panel look from afar whilst maintaining excellent acoustic performance. The tiny micro-perforations allow the colour of the veneer to appear solid and uninterrupted. Perforations are a nominal 0.50mm and spaced horizontally and vertically.