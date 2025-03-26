Logo
|

DecorZen Micro®

Last Updated on 26 Mar 2025

Certified

Integral to the Zen range, these microperforated panels offer superior acoustic performance for medium and low frequencies. Environmentally conscious, robust and impact resistant, this exquisite acoustic solution comes in an extensive range of quality substrates, finishes and acoustic capabilities.

  • Product checkInvisible Perforations
  • Product checkAcoustic Excellence
  • Product checkEasy Installation
Overview
Description

Integral to the Zen range, these microperforated panels offer superior acoustic performance for medium and low frequencies. Environmentally conscious, robust and impact resistant, this exquisite acoustic solution comes in an extensive range of quality substrates, finishes and acoustic capabilities.

DecorZen Micro® has thousands of tiny surface perforations to create a smooth panel look from afar whilst maintaining excellent acoustic performance. The tiny micro-perforations allow the colour of the veneer to appear solid and uninterrupted. Perforations are a nominal 0.50mm and spaced horizontally and vertically.

 

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
DecorZen Micro Product Brochure

17.65 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorZen Micro Safety Data Sheet

88.67 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorZen Micro Acoustic Data Sheet

186.36 KB

Download
Resources
Contact
Office AddressGlendenning, NSW

New South Wales Office Building 3, 201-203 Power Street

1800 835 035
Office AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Innovation House 50 Mawson Lakes Blvd.

Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Victoria Office Level 19 15, William Street

