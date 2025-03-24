Logo
DecorSystems DecorSlat Hamilton Secondary College SA
DecorSystems DecorSlat 180 George St Plaza Building NSW
DecorSystems DecorSlat Herb Graham Recreation Centre WA
DecorSystems DecorSlat Scotch College Wellbeing & Sports Centre SA
DecorSystems DecorSlat Eromanga Natural History Museum
|

DecorSlat: Slatted acoustic panels

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025

Drown out the noise and embrace the soothing warmth of natural wood with DecorSlat's acoustic timber panels. Turn bustling spaces into serene havens. Explore diverse design options with various thicknesses, finishes, and applications for both walls and ceilings.

  • Product checkAcoustic Excellence
  • Product checkAvailable in your size
  • Product checkChange is easy
Overview
Description

Downloads

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
DecorSlat Product Brochure

2.58 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorSlat Acoustic Data Sheet

127.25 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorSlat Specification Form

57.64 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorSlat Installation Guides

3.21 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorSlat Fire Certificate

661.49 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressGlendenning, NSW

New South Wales Office Building 3, 201-203 Power Street

1800 835 035
Office AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Innovation House 50 Mawson Lakes Blvd.

Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Victoria Office Level 19 15, William Street

