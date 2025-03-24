DecorSlat: Slatted acoustic panels
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025
Drown out the noise and embrace the soothing warmth of natural wood with DecorSlat's acoustic timber panels. Turn bustling spaces into serene havens. Explore diverse design options with various thicknesses, finishes, and applications for both walls and ceilings.
- Acoustic Excellence
- Available in your size
- Change is easy
Office AddressGlendenning, NSW
New South Wales Office Building 3, 201-203 Power Street1800 835 035