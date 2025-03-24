DecorSlat Ali: Aluminum slatted panels
Experience the perfect blend of sculptured spaces and functionality with DecorSlat Ali. This innovative clip-on batten system, easy to install, combines the strength and durability of aluminium with the option of a timber or powder coat finish.
- Concealed Fixings
- Effortless Elegance
- Non-combustible
Overview
Ideal for internal spaces, DecorSlat Ali is the heavy-duty choice. Non-combustible and enduring, it's perfect for soffits, ceilings, privacy walls, and feature walls.
