Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Decor Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
DecorSystems DecorSlat Ali Melbourne Airport Hotel VIC
DecorSystems DecorSlat Ali Pacific Golf Club QLD
DecorSystems DecorSlat Ali Chirnside Views Aged Care VIC
DecorSystems DecorSlat Ali Residential Aged Care Centre QLD
DecorSystems DecorSlat Ali Birtinya Caloundra Residential Aged Care Centre QLD
DecorSystems DecorSlat Ali Melbourne Airport Hotel VIC
DecorSystems DecorSlat Ali Pacific Golf Club QLD
DecorSystems DecorSlat Ali Chirnside Views Aged Care VIC
DecorSystems DecorSlat Ali Residential Aged Care Centre QLD
DecorSystems DecorSlat Ali Birtinya Caloundra Residential Aged Care Centre QLD
|

DecorSlat Ali: Aluminum slatted panels

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025

Experience the perfect blend of sculptured spaces and functionality with DecorSlat Ali. This innovative clip-on batten system, easy to install, combines the strength and durability of aluminium with the option of a timber or powder coat finish.

  • Product checkConcealed Fixings
  • Product checkEffortless Elegance
  • Product checkNon-combustible
Overview
Description

Experience the perfect blend of sculptured spaces and functionality with DecorSlat Ali. This innovative clip-on batten system, easy to install, combines the strength and durability of aluminium with the option of a timber or powder coat finish.

Ideal for internal spaces, DecorSlat Ali is the heavy-duty choice. Non-combustible and enduring, it's perfect for soffits, ceilings, privacy walls, and feature walls.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
DecorSlat Ali Product Brochure

2.54 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorSlat Ali Spec Form

33.1 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorSlat Ali Installation Guides

978.06 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorSlat Ali Material Safety Data Sheet

44.21 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorSlat Ali Non Combustible Compliance

46.89 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorSlat Ali Standard Warranty

90.12 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressGlendenning, NSW

New South Wales Office Building 3, 201-203 Power Street

1800 835 035
Office AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Innovation House 50 Mawson Lakes Blvd.

Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Victoria Office Level 19 15, William Street

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap