DecorMetl: Versatile ceiling solution

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025

Introducing DecorMetl, a sophisticated and contemporary ceiling solution combining high-end visual appeal with excellent acoustic performance. With a variety of powder-coat or woodgrain finishes, including industrial-style metallics and natural-looking woodgrains, DecorMetl seamlessly pairs with other products like natural timber walling, concealing the grid in all directions for a seamless finish.

  • Product checkDurable and Easy to Install
  • Product checkSeamless Finish
  • Product checkNon-Combustible
Overview
Description

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
DecorMetl Product Brochure

2.70 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorMetl Specification Form

51.75 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorMetl Installation Guides

3.89 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressGlendenning, NSW

New South Wales Office Building 3, 201-203 Power Street

1800 835 035
Office AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Innovation House 50 Mawson Lakes Blvd.

Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Victoria Office Level 19 15, William Street

