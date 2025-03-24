DecorMetl: Versatile ceiling solution

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025

Introducing DecorMetl, a sophisticated and contemporary ceiling solution combining high-end visual appeal with excellent acoustic performance. With a variety of powder-coat or woodgrain finishes, including industrial-style metallics and natural-looking woodgrains, DecorMetl seamlessly pairs with other products like natural timber walling, concealing the grid in all directions for a seamless finish.

