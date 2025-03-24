DecorLux: Perforated fibre cement
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025
DecorLux® acoustic ceiling systems synchronise sound and space using human centred design. Their robust perforated fibre cement construction delivers exceptional acoustic performance with a sleek, modern aesthetic. Using DecorLux® with Decor’s integrated acoustic backing system will further magnify your acoustic rating.
- Flexible Design Details
- Moisture-proof & Mould-resistant
Overview
Available in a range of joining options, this ingenious acoustic design integrates effortlessly with even the most ambitious architectural plan.
Downloads
DecorLux Product Brochure
5.13 MB
DecorLux Product Spec Form
52.16 KB
DecorLux Acoustic Data
176.38 KB
DecorLux Material Safety Data
56.03 KB
DecorLux Compliance for Non Combustible Materials
48.66 KB
DecorLux Fire Certificate
1.50 MB
DecorLux Installation Guides
1.49 MB
DecorLux Standard Warranty
78.63 KB
Contact
New South Wales Office Building 3, 201-203 Power Street1800 835 035