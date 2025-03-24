Logo
Decor Systems DecorLux Karla Katitjin Bushfire Centre of Excellence
Decor Systems DecorLux Karla Katitjin Bushfire Centre of Excellence -2
Decor Systems DecorLux Caboolture Satellite Hospital
Decor Systems DecorLux Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Precinct NSW
Decor Systems DecorLux Port Adelaide FC SA
Decor Systems DecorLux Smartlook Blackwood Queens Wharf QLD
Decor Systems DecorLux Playground Area
Decor Systems DecorLux Product Detail
||

DecorLux: Perforated fibre cement

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025

DecorLux® acoustic ceiling systems synchronise sound and space using human centred design. Their robust perforated fibre cement construction delivers exceptional acoustic performance with a sleek, modern aesthetic. Using DecorLux® with Decor’s integrated acoustic backing system will further magnify your acoustic rating.

  • Product checkFlexible Design Details
  • Product checkMoisture-proof & Mould-resistant
Overview
Description

DecorLux® acoustic ceiling systems synchronise sound and space using human centred design. Their robust perforated fibre cement construction delivers exceptional acoustic performance with a sleek, modern aesthetic.

Using DecorLux® with Decor’s integrated acoustic backing system will further magnify your acoustic rating.

Available in a range of joining options, this ingenious acoustic design integrates effortlessly with even the most ambitious architectural plan.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
DecorLux Product Brochure

5.13 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorLux Product Spec Form

52.16 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorLux Acoustic Data

176.38 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorLux Material Safety Data

56.03 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorLux Compliance for Non Combustible Materials

48.66 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorLux Fire Certificate

1.50 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorLux Installation Guides

1.49 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorLux Standard Warranty

78.63 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressGlendenning, NSW

New South Wales Office Building 3, 201-203 Power Street

1800 835 035
Office AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Innovation House 50 Mawson Lakes Blvd.

Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Victoria Office Level 19 15, William Street

