Decor Systems DecorEagle Smartlook Blackbutt Pacific Golf Club QLD
Decor Systems DecorEagle Brighton Secondary College SA
Decor Systems DecorEagle Barwon Health North VIC
Decor Systems DecorEagle Barwon Health North VIC Reception
Decor Systems DecorEagle Product Detail
Decor Systems DecorEagle Gymnasium
|

DecorEagle®: Attain the slat aesthetic at a fraction of the price

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025

Elevate contemporary spaces with DecorEagle®. This linear panelling system, crafted from high-end MDF, transforms acoustic environments in boardrooms, workspaces, hospitals, and hotel lobbies. Coupled with DecorSorb, it sets the architectural acoustic standard Decor Systems is renowned for.

  • Product checkBeautiful and Sustainable
  • Product checkSecret Face Fix
  • Product checkMinimalist Look
Overview
Description

Elevate contemporary spaces with DecorEagle®. This linear panelling system, crafted from high-end MDF, transforms acoustic environments in boardrooms, workspaces, hospitals, and hotel lobbies. The continuous grooved design offers limitless options, and when paired with DecorSorb, it sets a benchmark for architectural acoustics, showcasing Decor Systems' renowned standards.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
DecorEagle Product Brochure

2.14 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorEagle Specification Form

61.65 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorEagle Material Safety Data Sheet

102.03 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorEagle Acoustic Data Sheet

365.82 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorEagle Installation Guides

4.79 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DecorEagle Fire Certificate

637.31 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressGlendenning, NSW

New South Wales Office Building 3, 201-203 Power Street

1800 835 035
Office AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Innovation House 50 Mawson Lakes Blvd.

Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Victoria Office Level 19 15, William Street

