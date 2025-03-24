DecorEagle®: Attain the slat aesthetic at a fraction of the price
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025
Elevate contemporary spaces with DecorEagle®. This linear panelling system, crafted from high-end MDF, transforms acoustic environments in boardrooms, workspaces, hospitals, and hotel lobbies. Coupled with DecorSorb, it sets the architectural acoustic standard Decor Systems is renowned for.
- Beautiful and Sustainable
- Secret Face Fix
- Minimalist Look
Overview
Elevate contemporary spaces with DecorEagle®. This linear panelling system, crafted from high-end MDF, transforms acoustic environments in boardrooms, workspaces, hospitals, and hotel lobbies. The continuous grooved design offers limitless options, and when paired with DecorSorb, it sets a benchmark for architectural acoustics, showcasing Decor Systems' renowned standards.
Downloads
DecorEagle Product Brochure
2.14 MB
DecorEagle Specification Form
61.65 KB
DecorEagle Material Safety Data Sheet
102.03 KB
DecorEagle Acoustic Data Sheet
365.82 KB
DecorEagle Installation Guides
4.79 MB
DecorEagle Fire Certificate
637.31 KB
Contact
New South Wales Office Building 3, 201-203 Power Street1800 835 035