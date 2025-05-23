Logo
Knauf
Knauf Manly Cornice Inside
Decorative Cornice

Enhance any room with lightweight, durable cornice profiles that suit classic to contemporary interiors. Available in a variety of styles and sizes, this range is easy to install and adds refined detail and a polished, cohesive finish to your ceilings.

  • Product checkVersatile designs
  • Product checkLightweight and strong
  • Product checkStyle variety
Overview
Description

The Knauf Cornice range provides stylish solutions for finishing ceilings. It enhances a variety of interiors, from classic to modern, while offering durability and ease of installation.  

Features and Benefits:  

Versatile Designs: Complements classic, modern, and contemporary spaces. 
Style Options: Available in different profiles, styles, and sizes to suit any interior aesthetic. 
Lightweight and Strong: Composite design ensures easy handling, carrying, and installation. 
Custom Finishes: Choose between sleek and timeless (Sydney), fresh and stylish (Manly), crisp and clean (Cairo), or bold and modern (New York) looks.
Applications:  Perfect for every room in residential and commercial spaces, this range adds refinement and personality to ceilings, delivering a polished and cohesive look.

Downloads
Technical Document
Sheetrock® Cove Cornice Product Datasheet

293.56 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCamellia, NSW

3 Thackeray St

1800 003 377
