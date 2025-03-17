Aluminium batten range by DecoBatten®

Aluminium battens by DecoBatten® replicate the form and appearance of natural timber with a Super Durable™ DecoWood® powder coating.

DecoBatten's exclusive QuickClick™ two-piece batten system is available in three size series: 50mm, 40mm and 25mm. The award-winning batten system offers a sleek and seamless concealed fixing option that is quick and easy to install. The one-of-kind SpaceBase® backing base turns the system into a fully enclosed cladding system and allows for perfect spacing between battens and removes the need to finish surfaces behind the battens.

DecoBatten® is available in a range of square and rectangular profiles, as well as angle, radius and circular profiles and will add visual interest, texture and style to any project.

Suitable for a wide range of residential and commercial applications including facades, screening, interior feature walls, fire places, garage doors, ceilings and more.

Why choose DecoBatten?

Available in 50mm, 40mm and 25mm batten series

Exclusive two-piece QuickClick™ system, including the innovative SpaceBase®

Available in square, rectangular, radius, angle and circular batten designs

Long, lightweight 6.5 metre batten lengths for better material utilisation

Non-combustible solid aluminium; tested to AS 3837

Easy to install and low-maintenance durable finishes

Wide range of timber-look DecoWood® finishes and DecoCoat® solid powder coat colours

Colour-matched aluminium end caps available

Limitless residential and commercial applications for interior and exterior projects

Australian made and owned

Good Design Australia Award Winner, 2022

Available DecoBatten Profiles

50mm Series: 50x25mm, 50x50mm, 50x75mm, 50x80mm (radius), 50x80mm (angle), 50x100mm, 50x150mm, 50x200mm, 50x250mm

40mm Series: 40x20mm, 40x40mm, 40x80mm

25mm Series: 25x25mm, 25x50mm, 25x75mm, 32x27mm (circular, fits 25mm base)