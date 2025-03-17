Logo
DECO DecoBatten Fairview Project
DECO DecoBatten Exterior Lath Group Project
DECO DecoBatten Outdoor Sitting Area The Design Duo
DECO DecoBatten Exterior Garage
DECO DecoBatten House Exterior
DECO DecoBatten Exterior Detail - 1
DECO DecoBatten Exterior Detail - 2
DECO DecoBatten Exterior Detail - 3
DECO DecoBatten Exterior Strathfield House
DECO DecoBatten Balustrade
DECO DecoBatten Exterior Facade
DECO DecoBatten Outdoor Shower Panel Sandbox Marlowe Andy MacPhere
DecoBatten: Aluminium batten range

Last Updated on 17 Mar 2025

Aluminium battens by DecoBatten® replicate the form and appearance of natural timber with a Super Durable™ DecoWood® powder coating. The award-winning batten system offers a sleek and seamless concealed fixing option that is quick and easy to install and is suitable for residential and commercial applications.

  • Product checkExclusive QuickClick™ System with SpaceBase®
  • Product checkVersatile Design Options
  • Product checkDurable and Low-Maintenance
Overview
Description

Aluminium batten range by DecoBatten®

Aluminium battens by DecoBatten® replicate the form and appearance of natural timber with a Super Durable™ DecoWood® powder coating.

DecoBatten's exclusive QuickClick™ two-piece batten system is available in three size series: 50mm, 40mm and 25mm. The award-winning batten system offers a sleek and seamless concealed fixing option that is quick and easy to install. The one-of-kind SpaceBase® backing base turns the system into a fully enclosed cladding system and allows for perfect spacing between battens and removes the need to finish surfaces behind the battens.

DecoBatten® is available in a range of square and rectangular profiles, as well as angle, radius and circular profiles and will add visual interest, texture and style to any project.

Suitable for a wide range of residential and commercial applications including facades, screening, interior feature walls, fire places, garage doors, ceilings and more.

Why choose DecoBatten?

  • Available in 50mm, 40mm and 25mm batten series
  • Exclusive two-piece QuickClick™ system, including the innovative SpaceBase®
  • Available in square, rectangular, radius, angle and circular batten designs
  • Long, lightweight 6.5 metre batten lengths for better material utilisation
  • Non-combustible solid aluminium; tested to AS 3837
  • Easy to install and low-maintenance durable finishes
  • Wide range of timber-look DecoWood® finishes and DecoCoat® solid powder coat colours
  • Colour-matched aluminium end caps available
  • Limitless residential and commercial applications for interior and exterior projects
  • Australian made and owned
  • Good Design Australia Award Winner, 2022

Available DecoBatten Profiles

50mm Series: 50x25mm, 50x50mm, 50x75mm, 50x80mm (radius), 50x80mm (angle), 50x100mm, 50x150mm, 50x200mm, 50x250mm

40mm Series: 40x20mm, 40x40mm, 40x80mm

25mm Series: 25x25mm, 25x50mm, 25x75mm, 32x27mm (circular, fits 25mm base)

Contact
Display AddressMinto, NSW

66-67 Airds Road

02 9603 1888
