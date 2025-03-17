DecoBatten: Aluminium batten range
Last Updated on 17 Mar 2025
Aluminium battens by DecoBatten® replicate the form and appearance of natural timber with a Super Durable™ DecoWood® powder coating. The award-winning batten system offers a sleek and seamless concealed fixing option that is quick and easy to install and is suitable for residential and commercial applications.
- Exclusive QuickClick™ System with SpaceBase®
- Versatile Design Options
- Durable and Low-Maintenance
Overview
Aluminium batten range by DecoBatten®
Aluminium battens by DecoBatten® replicate the form and appearance of natural timber with a Super Durable™ DecoWood® powder coating.
DecoBatten's exclusive QuickClick™ two-piece batten system is available in three size series: 50mm, 40mm and 25mm. The award-winning batten system offers a sleek and seamless concealed fixing option that is quick and easy to install. The one-of-kind SpaceBase® backing base turns the system into a fully enclosed cladding system and allows for perfect spacing between battens and removes the need to finish surfaces behind the battens.
DecoBatten® is available in a range of square and rectangular profiles, as well as angle, radius and circular profiles and will add visual interest, texture and style to any project.
Suitable for a wide range of residential and commercial applications including facades, screening, interior feature walls, fire places, garage doors, ceilings and more.
Why choose DecoBatten?
- Available in 50mm, 40mm and 25mm batten series
- Exclusive two-piece QuickClick™ system, including the innovative SpaceBase®
- Available in square, rectangular, radius, angle and circular batten designs
- Long, lightweight 6.5 metre batten lengths for better material utilisation
- Non-combustible solid aluminium; tested to AS 3837
- Easy to install and low-maintenance durable finishes
- Wide range of timber-look DecoWood® finishes and DecoCoat® solid powder coat colours
- Colour-matched aluminium end caps available
- Limitless residential and commercial applications for interior and exterior projects
- Australian made and owned
- Good Design Australia Award Winner, 2022
Available DecoBatten Profiles
50mm Series: 50x25mm, 50x50mm, 50x75mm, 50x80mm (radius), 50x80mm (angle), 50x100mm, 50x150mm, 50x200mm, 50x250mm
40mm Series: 40x20mm, 40x40mm, 40x80mm
25mm Series: 25x25mm, 25x50mm, 25x75mm, 32x27mm (circular, fits 25mm base)