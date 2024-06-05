Darley Mill Sales division - offering customised aluminum extrusions

The Mill Sales division at Darley Aluminium works closely with customers to design and manufacture customised aluminium extrusions that are used in a variety of industries.

Leveraging over 27 years of expertise in the aluminium industry, the Mill Sales division is exceptionally well-equipped to craft your custom aluminium extrusions. Our team of experts will guide you through the entire process to ensure your custom extrusions, regardless of size, simplicity, or complexity, meet your exact specifications.

Our strong partnerships with our international supplier enable Mill Sales to offer additional advantages such as enhanced press capabilities, inventory management, and flexible payment and delivery options.