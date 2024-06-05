Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Darley Aluminium Company Logo
Darley Aluminium
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Darley Aluminium Darley Mill Sales
Darley Aluminium Darley Mill Sales Hero
Darley Aluminium Darley Mill Sales Image
Darley Aluminium Darley Mill Sales
Darley Aluminium Darley Mill Sales Hero
Darley Aluminium Darley Mill Sales Image
|

Darley Mill Sales division - offering customised aluminum extrusions

Last Updated on 05 Jun 2024

The Mill Sales division at Darley Aluminium works closely with customers to design and manufacture customised aluminium extrusions that are used in a variety of industries. Leveraging over 27 years of expertise in the aluminium industry, the Mill Sales division is exceptionally well-equipped to craft your custom aluminium extrusions.

Overview
Description

The Mill Sales division at Darley Aluminium works closely with customers to design and manufacture customised aluminium extrusions that are used in a variety of industries.

Leveraging over 27 years of expertise in the aluminium industry, the Mill Sales division is exceptionally well-equipped to craft your custom aluminium extrusions. Our team of experts will guide you through the entire process to ensure your custom extrusions, regardless of size, simplicity, or complexity, meet your exact specifications.

Our strong partnerships with our international supplier enable Mill Sales to offer additional advantages such as enhanced press capabilities, inventory management, and flexible payment and delivery options.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Mill Sales Brochure

9.52 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressErskine Park, NSW

Head Office 8 Tyrone Place

+61 2 8887 2888
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland Office 29 Access Avenue

+ 61 7 3287 1888
Display AddressKeysborough, VIC

Victoria Office 10 Bridge Road

+61 3 9238 3888
Display AddressHope Valley, WA

Western Australia Office 36 Armstrong Road

+61 8 9437 2999
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap