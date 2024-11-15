News
Commercial Wall Charts: Now available to order
Darley is pleased to announce that the NEW Commercial Wall Charts are now available to order. A valuable resource for co...
New Security & Home Improvement Catalogue now available
Darley Aluminium announces that their new Security & Home Improvement Catalogue is now available to order.
CityView window and door systems rated for BAL40
CityView window and door systems are rated to BAL40 and provide protection from ember attacks, burning debris and exposu...
Darley systems meet light, airflow and aesthetic goals in Parramatta school renovation
Fixed aluminium louvres from Darley Aluminium provided the perfect solution, with the adjustable blades in the louvres a...
ClimateGuard thermally broken window and door systems
Darley Aluminium introduces ClimateGuard window and door systems designed to help maintain an ideal temperature in resid...
National charity event to raise funds for bushfire crisis
Darley Aluminium is organising a series of charity events across four states on 18th February 2020 to raise funds for pe...
Darley Vic showroom showcases KlassicView, CityView and ClimateGuard
The newly opened Darley Aluminium showroom in Keysborough, Victoria showcases a broad range of windows and doors for the...
New guillotine and brake press machines available in VIC
Darley Aluminium announces the availability of aluminium guillotine and brake press machines in the Victoria office.
Darley now offering timber reveals with KlassicView kits
Darley Aluminium announces that timber reveals cut to size can be ordered with your KlassicView kits.
Resources
Videos
Contact
Head Office 8 Tyrone Place+61 2 8887 2888
Queensland Office 29 Access Avenue+ 61 7 3287 1888
Victoria Office 10 Bridge Road+61 3 9238 3888
Western Australia Office 36 Armstrong Road+61 8 9437 2999