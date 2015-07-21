Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Porta
Porta
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Porta Moulding Metal
Porta Mouldings Wood
Custom Mouldings
Porta Custom Contract Mouldings
Porta Moulding Metal
Porta Mouldings Wood
Custom Mouldings
Porta Custom Contract Mouldings

Custom Mouldings

Last Updated on 21 Jul 2015

Australia’s leading manufacturer of timber mouldings and lining boards, Porta, designs and manufactures custom timber profiles. If you are renovating a period building with existing mouldings and lining boards, or you have a unique profile that you would like for a new build or renovation – our custom design service can deliver the exact profile that you need.

Overview
Description

Australia’s leading manufacturer of timber mouldings and lining boards, Porta, designs and manufactures custom timber profiles.

If you are renovating a period building with existing mouldings and lining boards, or you have a unique profile that you would like for a new build or renovation – our custom design service can deliver the exact profile that you need.

Porta is committed to working together through each stage of the process to meet your specific requirements, by matching existing profiles or helping create new and unique architecturally designed mouldings.

Whilst producing custom mouldings in a wide variety of timber species, as part of the service Porta will advise the most suitable timber for your application, handling complicated profiles and large volumes with ease and assurance.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Porta Complete Profile Brochure

12.12 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressFairfield, VIC

Porta Head Office 224-256 Heidelberg Rd

1300 650 787
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap