Australia’s leading manufacturer of timber mouldings and lining boards, Porta, designs and manufactures custom timber profiles.

If you are renovating a period building with existing mouldings and lining boards, or you have a unique profile that you would like for a new build or renovation – our custom design service can deliver the exact profile that you need.

Porta is committed to working together through each stage of the process to meet your specific requirements, by matching existing profiles or helping create new and unique architecturally designed mouldings.

Whilst producing custom mouldings in a wide variety of timber species, as part of the service Porta will advise the most suitable timber for your application, handling complicated profiles and large volumes with ease and assurance.