Curveshield is a 6mm thin plasterboard made from a gypsum core sandwiched between two layers of heavy-duty recycled paper. The face paper is coloured ivory, ready for paint or wallpaper finishes.

Designed for both residential and commercial applications, Curveshield is a flexible and durable solution ideal for creating concave and convex surfaces. It enables the construction of tightly contoured features such as walls, ceilings, columns, archways, and stairways, making it a versatile choice for architectural designs that require curves.

Curveshield is suitable for internal wall and ceiling lining in both commercial and residential applications. It can be installed in two layers over a timber or steel frame and also over curved masonry walls. Ideal for creating concave and convex surfaces, Curveshield can achieve very tight curves when used with a template. It is a cost-effective solution that reduces overall construction weight and is designed for quick, straightforward installation in both residential and commercial environments.



Curveshield is certified by Global GreenTag to GreenRate Level A and is available under the Siniat Opt-in Carbon Neutral program, supporting sustainable building practices.

Curveshield offers an excellent solution for architects and designers looking to incorporate curves into their designs without compromising on performance, sustainability, or ease of use.