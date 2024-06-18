Logo
SUPAWOOD CREATIV Hero
SUPAWOOD CREATIV Logo
SUPAWOOD CREATIV Logo Details
SUPAWOOD CREATIV Museum
SUPAWOOD CREATIV Slatted Logo
SUPAWOOD CREATIV Slatted Wall
SUPAWOOD CREATIV Slatted Wall And Logo
SUPAWOOD CREATIV Slatted Wall Front View
CREATIV: A fusion of art and wood

Last Updated on 18 Jun 2024

The development of CREATIV has been a natural progression for SUPAWOOD as we aim to use new technologies and advancements in existing ones to create products that are of benefit to the design community and the construction industry. This groundbreaking product allows for intricate designs and patterns to be integrated directly onto SUPAWOOD products.

Overview
Description

The development of CREATIV has been a natural progression for SUPAWOOD as we aim to use new technologies and advancements in existing ones to create products that are of benefit to the design community and the construction industry. This groundbreaking product allows for intricate designs and patterns to be integrated directly onto SUPAWOOD products.

This innovative process immerses the design imagery into the very grain of the wood and seals it together to create a cohesive piece of art.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SUPAWOOD CREATIV

3.44 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBathurst, NSW

New South Wales Office 20 Bradwardine Rd

1800 002 123
Postal AddressBathurst, NSW

PO BOX 9022

1800 002 123
