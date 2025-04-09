Logo
Createx: Superior acoustic comfort and enhanced air quality

Last Updated on 09 Apr 2025

Createx with CAPT’AIR® technology brings a breath of fresh air to wall and acoustic ceiling linings. Delivering excellent acoustic performance, stunning aesthetics and CAPT’AIR® air cleaning properties, Createx is the smart choice for all commercial and some residential applications.

  • Product checkCAPT’AIR® clean air technology
  • Product checkSuperior acoustic performance
  • Product checkSeamless aesthetic design
Overview
Description

Createx is a premium range of acoustic plasterboard designed for ultimate acoustic comfort and stunning aesthetics. Combining high-performance acoustic properties with CAPT’AIR® clean air technology, Createx enhances the wellbeing of occupants by improving both sound quality and indoor air quality.

We spend 90% of our time indoors, making it essential to create environments that are healthy, comfortable, and acoustically optimized. Trusted worldwide, Createx is the ideal choice for commercial spaces like offices, shopping centres, airports, schools, hospitals, and residential developments, offering a solution that supports both acoustic and air quality needs.

By incorporating Createx, Siniat provides a comprehensive solution that combines design flexibility, superior acoustic performance, and enhanced indoor air quality to create healthier, more comfortable environments.

