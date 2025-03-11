Crafted Hardwoods brings a revolutionary solution to the growing demand for low-carbon, renewable and toxin-free building materials with premium hardwood timbers made from juvenile pulp logs.

Durable, safe, beautiful, sustainable. Crafted Hardwoods timbers have all the benefits of traditional wood and are suitable for a wide range of decorative and structural applications.

Flooring, stair components, posts and beams, doors and windows, decorative panels and joinery, furniture, battens, cladding and screening can all be made using our sustainable timber.

Features & Benefits of Crafted Hardwoods Timbers

Appearance-grade, uniquely beautiful

Our timbers look and feel like traditional solid hardwood timbers. And whilst we produce logs that are dimensionally consistent, no two are identical. Our timbers embrace each species’ natural characteristics and beauty. Our range include Australian native species and imported species.

No formaldehyde adhesives, no harmful chemicals

Our timbers are crafted using natural wood and a water-based, non-toxic nano-glue. Our products have been tested for VOCs and are suitable to use indoors and outdoors. Safe for us, safe for the planet.

Recognised sustainability credentials

All our products are made from wood resources that are FSC or PEFC certified. Our suppliers are chosen carefully, and their sustainability credentials are paramount in choosing them. We can provide Chain of Custody certification for our products.

Making better use of our wood resources

Young, old, imperfect, low value – all trees are precious. And this is why our process has been designed to optimize the yield we get from every single one of them. Whilst traditional methods result in a 30-35% yield from a tree, we can achieve a 75% yield via rotary peeling these logs into veneers, utilising more than twice as much from each tree. We then give these under-utilised resources a new life with unsurpassed value-add.

Secure and reliable supply chain

Our supply chain is not affected by the scarcity of traditional sustainable hardwood because our raw material – juvenile pulpwood – is so abundant, both locally and globally. Bringing our material from log to market much quicker than traditional methods, fulfilling a need and providing secure pricing for our customers. We are adding a much-needed resource to industries that rely on timber.

Positive impact

Our sustainability goals go beyond ethical sourcing, responsible consumption and optimised production. Giving back to our communities is deeply engrained in who we are. In addition to our commitment to reforestation efforts through our partnership with One Tree Planted, we have also pledged our support to charities close to our heart.