Crafted Hardwood Timber: Wall linings

Last Updated on 11 Mar 2025

Crafted Hardwood's wall linings combine natural beauty with innovative material utilisation, creating spaces that captivate, foster wellbeing and contribute to lasting positive impacts. Beautiful, responsible, and designed to enrich daily living. Available in a variety of species, including Blackbutt, White Gum and more.

Available in a variety of species

Available in a variety of species 100% recyclable

100% recyclable VOC-free and formaldehyde-free

VOC-free and formaldehyde-free Winner of Best New Green Building Material at 2024 Sustainability Awards