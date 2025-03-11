Crafted Hardwood Timber: Wall linings
Last Updated on 11 Mar 2025
Crafted Hardwood's wall linings combine natural beauty with innovative material utilisation, creating spaces that captivate, foster wellbeing and contribute to lasting positive impacts. Beautiful, responsible, and designed to enrich daily living. Available in a variety of species, including Blackbutt, White Gum and more.
- Available in a variety of species
- 100% recyclable
- VOC-free and formaldehyde-free
- Winner of Best New Green Building Material at 2024 Sustainability Awards
Overview
Crafted Hardwoods’ wall linings combine natural beauty with innovative material utilisation, creating spaces that captivate, foster wellbeing and contribute to lasting positive impacts. Beautiful, responsible, and designed to enrich daily living.
Material Information:
- Species: Available in a variety of species, including Blackbutt, NSW Spotted Gum, White Gum and more (full list available on our website).
- Timber Type: Engineered hardwood upcycled from low-value timber resources.
- Aesthetics: Naturally beautiful with unique grain patterns that retain the character of the species. Available in Quartersawn (consistent linear grain) and Backsawn (pronounced, bold grain) to meet design preferences.
- Recyclability: 100% recyclable.
- Health & Safety: VOC-free and formaldehyde-free
- Finishes: A range of finishes, including staining, oiling, and clear coating can be applied to highlight the timber’s natural grain or match specific design needs.
Product Dimensions:
- Standard length 2450mm
- Profiled Linings 91x19mm (78mm cover)
- VJ Lining Board 118x14mm (110mm cover)
- End matching available upon request.
- Custom requirements & matching existing welcomed and encouraged.
Performance & Durability:
- All species suitable for interior applications
- Blackbutt, NSW Spotted Gum, H3 White Gum, Jarrah & Karri suitable for exterior applications, with proper finishing.
Sustainability & Environmental Impact:
- Awards: Winner of Best New Green Building Material at 2024 Sustainability Awards.
- Sustainability Certification: FSC© or PEFC certified, depending on species.
- Carbon Footprint: Low-carbon footprint thanks to sustainable sourcing and innovative up-cycling processes.
- Reforestation Contribution: Each product sold contributes to reforestation efforts via our partnership with One Tree Planted.
Compliance & Certifications:
- Certified BAL29: Blackbutt and NSW Spotted Gum.
- AS5673.1 Wall & Ceiling Linings: Blackbutt, NSW Spotted Gum, White Gum & H3 White Gum
- AS3837 Heat & Smoke Release Rates: Blackbutt, White Gum & H3 White Gum
Photography: Marnie Hawson
